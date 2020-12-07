Blue Mountain College has canceled the Guy Penrod Concert set for Friday, December 11 at 6:30 p.m.
Dr. Barbara McMillin, president of Blue Mountain College, stated “We are disappointed that the Guy Penrod concert has had to be canceled for now, but hope to reschedule the event in 2021.”
The College will follow the suggestions of Dr. Thomas Dobbs, state health officer with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH).
Last week Dr. Dobbs issued public health guidance that asked all Mississippians to avoid any social gathering outside the nuclear family or household and to participate only in work, school, or other essential activities.
With the COVID-19 virus spreading throughout North Mississippi, the College decided along with Guy Penrod that it was imperative to keep the community safe by postponing the event.
According to McMillin, “We are exploring options to reschedule the event and hope to provide an in-person as well as a virtual online experience for 2021 participants. We will be in touch soon.”