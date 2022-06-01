I didn’t even have a cell phone until 1997, and, back then, all my phone did was make calls. It’s crazy to think how quickly technology has evolved—and, consequently, how much I rely on my phone now that a cell phone can do so much more than just make and receive phone calls. Until 2006, I did not even know what Facebook was. In 2022, scrolling and posting on Facebook has become a daily routine.
Until two weeks ago.
I decided to temporarily break up with Facebook after receiving weekly screen time estimates from my phone that made me rethink my daily habits and how I am choosing to spend my time each day. My recent iPhone screen time weekly report indicated that, in the prior week, I had spent an average of 7 hours and 19 minutes per day online. I usually ignored these weekly screen time reports, but, for whatever reason, I did not ignore the report that week. It really bothered me, in fact, I thought: how did I go from not having a cell phone at one point to having my phone glued to my hand?
I realize I may have a social media addiction. That might explain my declining vision and chiropractic visits to adjust my “tech neck,” caused from looking down at my phone too long. We vote for what is important in our lives with how we spend our time. I thought to myself: by spending so much time each day on social media, what was I sacrificing? What was I avoiding?
As part social experiment, part self-help tool, I decided to breaking up with Facebook. I reasoned that, by getting back those 7-plus hours per day, I would gift myself with more time for things that I complained about just not having enough time for, and maybe discover some things about myself in the process.
I deactivated my Facebook account on Friday, May 13. My birthday was May 15, and I wondered: would anyone even wish me a happy birthday if they didn’t have Facebook to prompt them? As anticipated, in contrast to the hundreds of birthday posts I was used to enjoying on my Facebook wall, I got a few texts from close friends and family.
Don’t get me wrong: I am not “anti” social media. Social media has been instrumental in promoting myself and building my businesses, and I am so grateful for it. Facebook was a major factor in driving my decisions for Bella’s medical care when she had a serious mystery illness. Back when she was 13, she got very ill, very quickly. After a year of running around to every specialist in Orlando with no answers, I was afraid. I posted about her symptoms and my concerns on Facebook. Sure enough, one of my friends suggested perhaps I get her tested for Lyme Disease. I never would have thought to do that. No doctor had suggested she be tested for Lyme, and, after learning more about it through a Facebook group, I understood a reason why was because most insurances do not cover Lyme Disease. I brought Bella to a Lyme-Literate naturopath and medical doctor in Orlando, who was used and recommended by a friend of a friend on Facebook, and, thanks to that interaction, Bella is completely healed now.
So, what I am trying to say is: I think that a lot of good can come out of social media. I didn’t break up with Facebook because it was bad. I broke up with it because I felt like I was addicted to it, and needed some time for what I will call a “Digital Detox.”
I didn’t offer any explanation to my Facebook friends or any warning, and I don’t even know how many of them know that I dipped out. I was planning on reactivating my account at some point, but I didn't have a date in mind. I deleted the Facebook app and the Messenger app off my phone. I felt strangely relieved not to check either one anymore. It was a bit of an adjustment. Sometimes, I would pick my phone up out of boredom to check Facebook out of habit, and then remembered that I deleted the app. It’s been interesting to observe my habits as I get used to not relying on my phone to fill every free moment.
I didn’t delete every single social media account I have, just Facebook, my main "time sucker." I still have an Instagram account, which I rarely look at. I still intended to use Pinterest (which is really just a stream of awesomeness), and I still read Reddit posts. Unfortunately, I made a mistake and reactivated my Facebook after a few days, albeit unintentionally. I was trying to log in to Pinterest from a new desktop computer, and my Pinterest login is my Facebook login (it's amazing how many sites use your Facebook login!). Without thinking, I entered my login info, not realizing that, by doing so, I was reactivating my Facebook. So, although my personal Facebook page is technically back active, the app is still deleted off my phone. I have no plans to re-install the app. I am not checking Facebook because I really can't without the app, unless I am on my laptop or desktop computer. I decided to only check it once a day for no more than an hour (if I even felt like checking it). So, by doing that, I am setting limits on my social media time. No more than an hour a day, down from seven hours and 19 minutes, is still a social media detox to me. I did delete my "Little Mrs. FGG" Facebook page, and am not intending to reactivate it. It's a time sucker, and anyone who is interested in my work can find it here in Southern Sentinel, so I do not really need that page. Since deleting the Facebook app, I have gone from having some anxiety about not being available to my followers and friends to not even thinking about it anymore. Anyone who needs me knows how to find me off of Facebook.
It's amazing what having an extra six hours and nineteen minutes has done for my daily productivity. This past week, I cooked more, wrote more, exercised more, and even read a book that I have been meaning to read for a few years, but never seemed to have the time. I also used my "found hours" to continue to eliminate unnecessary digital distractions and clutter form my phone-- and my life. I am systematically unsubscribing from emails that I no longer wish to receive. It's just more digital clutter to weed through every day, and an additional time sucker.
I also took an additional step to "spring clean" my phone contact list. We are talking thousands of names, many of whom I don't even know anymore. I realized my phone was clogged with contacts for long lost friends, long gone acquaintances or business contacts I once needed, and names I don’t even recognize. The process of spring cleaning my contact list took me a total of two hours, and it was worth it. I dumped a bunch of contacts and refined the contact info for existing ones to include more descriptive information for each contact so I know exactly why they are in my phone. I never have to worry about mistakenly texting the wrong person again or calling the wrong number because I have a duplicate of a name with an old phone number and new phone number, which will save me some time (and potential embarrassment from a text sent to the wrong person) in the long run. I also used the process of going through my contacts list as an opportunity to reach out to a few contacts that I have not connected with in a while.
Although I could have taken this digital detox a lot further, my mini detox has had its benefits. I am able to be more present. I was at dinner with FGG, and, while waiting for our meals, I realized that not having my phone resulted in me sitting and waiting and doing nothing. I couldn’t remember the last time I just sat with no phone. Instead of staring at my screen, I talked and laughed with my husband. I think I said something like, “I don’t know what to do with myself without my phone attached to my hand.” I figured it out pretty quickly, though unplugging allowed me to unwind and relax!
Breaking my social media addiction cold-turkey has had other benefits. I fully interact with my beautiful pets instead of mindlessly petting a cat with one hand while scrolling with the other hand. I sit outside in my yard and enjoy looking around, not down at my phone.
I have released myself from going down “rabbit holes” by clicking on Facebook video after Facebook video. I realized I had used scrolling as a way to waste time to avoid tasks I did not want to do. I am posting less and doing more.
It is shameful to admit, but I allowed Facebook to distract me while driving occasionally, even with notifications turned off! I would check my phone at red lights-- a bad, and potentially deadly, habit I will not return to.
Releasing myself from digital distraction has offered me more clarity in my thoughts and has allowed me to get more intentional and focus better on my daily tasks. I think about kids in school and the frustration teachers feel when they are sneaking on their phones when they should be concentrating during class, and how digital distraction affects the quality of their education, because they're more preoccupied with what everyone else is doing than what they should be doing themselves. I used to be one of those teachers. After digitally detoxing, I realized that I have now become more like those students I used to worry about.
Now that it’s been nearly a week, I think to myself: what am I really missing now that Facebook is no longer attached to my hand constantly? Am I missing keeping up with what other people are doing? Not really. I can still call or text the people I care about, and they can call or text me. The people who matter most to me will not be affected by my absence on Facebook. It will just take a little more effort to connect and is not worth re-installing the app. Am I missing shopping for things I really don’t need on Facebook Marketplace? It's so easy to shop when you can shop on your phone. I used to buy things I didn't need on Marketplace because having the Facebook app enabled me to easily act on impulse. This past week, now that the app is off my phone, I used the time I’d normally waste scrolling for things to buy to clean out and organizing my closet. I realized how much great stuff I already have. I really do not need any more stuff, and, if I do get back on Marketplace, I should probably use it to sell some of my own stuff!
In addition to getting back six hours and nineteen minutes per day, my digital detox has also provided additional value. I tended to post a lot, sometimes multiple times per day, and it has sunk in that I do not have to post it to prove it. I don’t need to use Facebook as an interactive diary or photo album of my life for public consumption. I realized I have been doing that, in part, because I am a public figure. After I won a national pageant four years ago, I was inundated with a number of new "friends" and "followers." I never anticipated I would be a public figure, and I started feeling stress about it. Around this time, I took a few days off when posting every day for my audience started to feel like a chore. Having a little "mental health" break felt so good! I got back on Facebook, then felt guilty when my followers were upset when I left. I decided to not feel guilty this time and just focus on making myself a priority. The masses will be fine without me constantly available on Facebook, and they can always find me here in The Sentinel! I posted so much primarily because I wanted to inspire others or add value to their lives by what I share. It occurred to me this week that not sharing and not posting might inspire others to digitally detox, too.
At first, FGG was a little concerned that I deleted Facebook, especially my Little Mrs. FGG page. He reasoned, “But, you need it for your job!” Actually, it’s nice to have, but I don’t need it for my job. After all, aren’t you reading this column not on Facebook?
The one major benefit to not having a Facebook that I have observed is that removing the app resulted in removing some sense of obligation I didn't even realize I was feeling, and that was draining me. I am happier now without having to "feed" Facebook each day by adding new content. Spending less time posting and scrolling gives me more time to enjoy living. It doesn’t really matter what others are doing; it matters what I am doing, and, newsflash: everything I do doesn’t need to be seen or heard. I can also grow—and glow—privately.
Try a digital detox. Life is what happens when we are off our phones, and you only have one shot to get it right.