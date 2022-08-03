I have a deep, dark secret that I have not disclosed publicly — until now.
I am 51 years old, and I applied to law school this year.
You may be scratching your head, wondering if I am just going through a mid-life crisis. Some folks buy a Corvette when they turn fifty. I mean, I don’t even have to work anymore, so why would I decide to willingly torture myself for the next three years? I have paid my dues in life. I am a retired K-12 educator and former National Board-Certified Teacher. Friends whom I consider to be reasonable individuals have suggested that I should be spending my time on the golf course or in an RV, traveling with my pets, and enjoying my well-earned leisure time, but no: I couldn’t just be happy with that. Too boring.
The decision to apply to law school came after a series of events revolving around getting our youngest son, Jackson, who is a rising senior in high school, excited about a future potential career path. This ongoing process has involved listening to Jack and what subject areas he enjoys: music, writing, music production, acting, rhetoric, politics, and law, to name a few. Right around the same time we began exploring different career potentialities, I received an email from my alma mater, Stetson University. The school was holding its annual mock trial camp for high schoolers. I thought maybe Jack would like to explore this path. I asked him if he wanted to go to Florida to Stetson for a week and prepare for a mock trial, and he got really excited! I saw a side of my son come out as he cross-examined his witness that made me feel so happy to see. He was in his element. He loved every minute of camp. We began to further explore law as a potential future career for Jackson. When he arrived home to Mississippi from Florida, I submitted an inquiry via Ole Miss Law's website to see if it was at all possible for Jack to visit campus to get a sense of what law school might be like. Not only did Joshua Tucker, recruitment director, schedule Jackson on a tour of the campus, but he also allowed him to sit in on two classes, one of which was sports and entertainment law (since Jack is very interested in music and music production, Joshua picked up on this cue and selected a class that matched his interest).
FGG and I dropped Jack off for a day at Ole Miss Law, and I was as excited as Jack was. As a young woman, law school was a dream of my own, but life took me in another direction. I had contemplated applying to law school right out of undergrad, but I got a job teaching at a school in Maui, and ended up staying on the island for five years. When I moved to Florida afterwards, I ended up getting married and having a baby.
Money was tight in those days, and, with my first marriage on the outs and a toddler at home, I brainstormed ways I could increase my earning potential: either get a master’s in education, or try to go to law school, part-time, so I could still teach full-time and bring in income. After taking both the LSAT and the GRE, I was accepted to FAMU’s inaugural full-time law program in Orlando, but I had to decline. I had only applied for the part-time program, which was full. Full-time was out: I had to work full-time and had no support system to help watch my toddler. So, the choice was made for me. I pivoted and got my M.Ed. from Stetson instead, which turned out to be the highest and best use of my time and talents at that point in life. I enjoyed my years as an educator, but always wished I had gone to law school.
I shared my story with FGG when we picked up Jackson at the end of his day at Ole Miss as he drove us home. At a stop light, FGG turned to me and said, “Why don’t you apply?” I thought that ship had sailed, but, with his blessing, I began pursuing law school admission with almost as much zeal as AARP exhibits in the pursuit of me as a member.
The last time I earned a degree was in 2002, when I graduated from Stetson University with a master’s in educational leadership. I loved my experience at Stetson, and I have kept in close contact with my mentor, Dr. Patrick Coggins, who has coached me on my career over the past twenty years and been my well-respected advisor and confidant. Yearning to be back in an educational environment, I decided it was time to go back to school this past year and start working toward a second master’s. Dr. Coggins was delighted when I told him I was enrolling in Harvard’s distance education program in 2021. What I discovered is what he always tells me is true: I still have what it takes to thrive in academia. I earned a 3.9 average in my Harvard graduate-level poetry classes my first semester, both taught by Harvard College Professor, Dr. Eliza New. I decided to hit “pause” on my Harvard Extension school classes until I completed my law school applications. I reasoned that, if I wasn’t accepted to law school, I could easily re-enroll and continue taking classes. If accepted, I would need to decide with path I wanted more: a good problem to have. So, instead of drinking mimosas on the golf course with girlfriends in my semi-retired life, I began to take the required steps to be considered for law school admission—and told no one outside my immediate family what I was doing, to spare myself the embarrassment just in case I was not accepted.
I began to consider what I would do with a J.D. at this point in my life: “just cuz” didn’t seem like a great reason to one to pursue law school. When we moved to Mississippi, I was sad to have to leave my Florida Guardian ad Litem (GAL) volunteering behind. As a GAL, I was a court-appointed advocate for children who, by no fault of their own, found themselves in Florida’s foster care system. One child I helped was going to be adopted by her foster mom—and kept with her sibling, because of my advocacy. I was excited to continue my work as a GAL in my new state, not realizing that no such volunteer program exists here in rural Northeast Mississippi. GALs in Tippah County must be attorneys. I had no idea about this requirement when we moved, and, when I discovered this unfortunate fact shortly after moving, I looked at FGG and said, “Well, it looks like I am going to law school, then.” Who knew back then that I would be actually doing it!
For now, writing for the newspaper seems to be the highest and best use of my time and talents. Reporting and writing my column has helped many realize that “the way it has always been” here in Tippah County isn’t inevitable. I know I am getting people to realize that things can be better than they are because I get stopped by readers who recognize me when I am shopping at Food Giant every week. What I am writing is causing lifelong residents to re-assess things and want better for this community. Shining light on the plight of children in foster care resulted in donations to our local social services office to support these children, as well as an increase in applicants wishing to become foster parents. I want to extend my influence to the political sphere and help change public policy on the issues I have mentioned that need to be changed, and more. I decided that a J.D. degree would serve as a tool to equip me with the legal prowess to rally for changes to the legal system to address the many local problems I have written about in my weekly newspaper column, and act as a change agent for my community.
After some encouragement from FGG that it was not too late to try again to go to law school, I emailed Joshua, the Ole Miss recruiter, a second time. He scheduled a tour of Ole Miss Law School for me, which ended with a chat with Dean Bradley to discuss the school’s offerings. Unsure of whether or not I was crazy for wanting to try to go to law school at this stage in life when I began my tour, I emerged from my tour at the end of the day with a surety that I would be welcome and valued as a student at Ole Miss Law. Meeting with Dean Bradley reinforced that, and I got excited to apply. I moved to Mississippi from Florida two years ago. Back then, I only knew that FGG's side of the family all went to Ole Miss and they all seemed to be fanatical about how great it was. The Gay family has always referred to Ole Miss as “the Harvard of the South.” I grew up close to Harvard and have taken Harvard University graduate-level courses, so my curiosity was piqued about the hallowed institution of Ole Miss. What made it so special? Since moving to Mississippi, being able to experience the Ole Miss community myself at football games, and after my tour, I not only understand the hype, but I am a part of it. Ole Miss was the only place I wanted to go to law school. Although Ole Miss' school spirit is infectious, it was not the main reason I wanted to attend Ole Miss Law. It’s because, on my tour, I got very excited to learn about the school's Child Advocacy clinic. I could see how the clinic would help me to learn to fight on behalf of under-served populations, mainly, children in the foster care system. Hotty Toddy!
And just like that, my life began to revolve around acronyms. I set up my Law School Admissions Council (LSAC) account and paid my Credential Assembly System (CAS) fee to get the ball rolling. It was late in the admissions cycle (February), and I thought maybe I should wait a year so that I could get my application in earlier, but FGG encouraged me to just go for it, and we would figure it out if I got accepted. If I didn’t, I would have lost nothing except some time and application fees. One thing that scared me was that I would have to re-take the Law School Admissions Test (LSAT) after twenty-one years. I signed up for the April 2022 exam, which, due to the pandemic, was offered exclusively online. Let’s just say that taking the LSAT the first time was a humbling experience. I went into that test at the testing center at Stetson with zero test prep, thinking, “I am a teacher, this test will not be a problem.” Boy, was I wrong! I think the only reason I was accepted was because of my grades; I didn’t even break 150 (out of 180) the first time I took it, and, as I began to study for the test, I realized that this endeavor was one of things that get harder to do the older we get. I had no idea what score to shoot for until I joined Reddit’s LSAT subreddit and began educating myself. I looked at the school’s 509 Disclosure. I wanted to shoot for a score in Ole Miss’s 75th percentile to increase my chances for a scholarship: a 159.
My “LSAT starter pack” included over 300 hours of prep, pounds of crumpled up used scratch paper, eight LSAT test prep books, multiple Skype tutoring sessions, an LSAT Demon premium online subscription, late nights of reading LSAT Reddit and Law School Data posts, endless hours of Powerscore Podcasts, twenty-eight full-length practice tests, sleepless nights, bouts of crippling self-doubt, positive affirmations, aromatherapy with calming essential oils, and a newly developed toxic trait: my ability to point out the “classic flaw” in the logic of any argument I hear, much to the aggravation of FGG and our kids. After consuming endless gallons of coffee during twelve weeks of drills, distress, and dollars spent, I got a 158! I wrote personal statements, asked for professional recommendations from those who either worked with me or were my college instructors, submitted my applications, and crossed my fingers. And waited. And waited some more. Finally, after what seemed forever, I received multiple law school acceptances, as well as generous merit scholarships from which to choose: Mississippi College School of Law ($93,000), University of Dayton Law School ($75,000), and NKU Chase Law (full tuition scholarship: $107,718). And, guess what? Not only was I accepted to Ole Miss Law, but I was offered a $15,000 merit scholarship!
Once I stopped crying tears of joy and screaming that I DID IT, I started to consider what was best for the family. Jackson is the youngest of five, and the last child we have at home. This year is his senior year at Ripley High School. Moving from Orlando to Ripley and then having to attend tenth grade online due to the pandemic was challenging for my boy. Jack was sad, missing his friends at home, and felt isolated.
Not only that, but Jack also had major surgery last year: he had a metal bar inserted in his chest to correct a genetic condition, causing his chest cavity to curve in too close to his heart. Constant pain, restricted movement, and three months of sleeping in a recliner after Dr. Eubanks at LeBonheur completed the life-saving Nuss procedure further complicated Jackson's sophomore year. This past year, things began to turn around for Jack: he made friends through marching band, went to school in person full-time for the first time since moving to Ripley, felt much better physically, and excelled academically. I finally saw him smile again, and I realized how much I missed seeing him happy and thriving. This is HIS year. Do I really want to miss much of it because my head will be buried in law books? I don't need to take the LSAT to figure out that all logic points to no.
In a year, law school will be there for me, if I still feel that is a potential highest and best use of my time and talents. In the meantime, I am looking forward to being present for Jackson’s final year of high school and not missing a single band concert, football game halftime performance, or teacher open house. I don’t have to divide my time between starting law school and being there for him in his last year at home. I will not be too busy studying for torts to help him with college application essays. And, if law school becomes part of Jackson’s story, I am better equipped than ever to help him navigate every single aspect of the admissions process. In a strange turn of events, I now continue to take LSAT practice tests for fun. I have come to enjoy the mental challenge and understand the mechanics of the test so much better now. Last week, I was quite proud of myself when I scored a 176 on the notoriously difficult Prep Test 88! I have learned SO much through this process, not just about law school admissions, but about myself. Someone once said: “If you want to achieve success bigger than you’ve ever had, you’ll have to do things you’ve never done before.” My biggest success in my Law School Journey was not getting accepted. It was proving to myself that I have the intelligence, determination, and bravery to do whatever I want—and that, through my own journey, I have shown my children through my example that they can, too.
A lot can happen in a year, and I’m here for it all! Can’t wait to see what life brings next!