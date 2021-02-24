Hat. Gloves. Long johns. Two pairs of socks.
Can you guess where I am in this getup?
On the ski slopes of Aspen?
Nope.
I’m staycationing in our living room at our Pine Street house in Ripley. I am writing this column on Tuesday, Feb. 16. I’m on a snow day staycation!
“Staycation” is a fancy term for spending your time-off at home. Schools are closed all week (Sorry, kids: there’s still online learning). The roads are covered in a bright white blanket for now. FGG left at 2 a.m. to dash through the snow to the Memphis Airport to fly to Vegas for the week. I am sure it’s NOT nine degrees with eight inches of powder on the ground in Vegas!
Having lived in the Greater Boston area for my first 21 years, Florida for the past 20 twenty years, and everywhere from Maui, Hawaii, to the Great Smoky Mountains in the years in-between, I am fortunate in that I can say I have lived in both winter wonderlands and tropical paradises. My undergrad college major was English, not geography, so please excuse the fact that it didn’t quite register in my mind (even though Becky, my mother-in-love, had warned me, that Mississippi, which I considered to be The South, would get as much snow as we currently have). I also did not expect it to be THIS cold, even though I vaguely recall her mentioning it could get as low as nine degrees outside and 50 degrees inside this old house! My arthritis thinks I am back in New England! So, as I said, I am writing this week’s column, all bundled up in our living room, temporarily removing my gloves to type this column.
I could sit here and gripe about the cold and get FGG to fly me out to Vegas to join him. Most of Facebook likes to gripe about either politics or weather, but not I. No, ma’am. 2021 already has enough of #allthegriping. Today, I choose to look on the bright side. A snow day is a perfect day for a staycation, whether you have children at home or not. “So burrow in. Snuggle deep. A winter idyll of simple splendor awaits.” — Sarah Ban Breathnach
Snow Day Staycations with Children
We all tend to get a little too busy. A snow day is an opportunity to slow down and just enjoy our children, if we have any at home, and make some precious memories. View from Home (viewfromhome.com) is full of great snow day staycation ideas. Here are some I’ve compiled from the site:
1. Crossfit Snow Workout: For older children/teens: Shoveling snow is a boredom buster and a cross-fit workout, too. Think endorphins! Get those would-be lazy bodies off of Snapchat and outside to shovel the driveway, and the neighbor’s driveway, too. Celebrate with some Hot Chocolate Magic when they’re all finished “working out.” Provide your kids with bowls, scoop up the snow and add it to your saucepan. Then, watch it melt into chocolatey goodness on the stove together.
2. Host an Indoor Picnic with Grandparents: Who needs a table and finely cooked meals? Make cookies and “jar-cuterie” ahead of time (see photo). Let your kids decide where (within reason) to picnic. Invite Grandma and Grandpa to join the fun via a Zoom call. Do you have a Skype account? Zoom? Facebook? Google Plus? All these have video chat capabilities. And if you can’t video chat, just call! Grandma and Grandpa would LOVE to hear from their grandkids!
3. Spa Day: We have two girls. It’s always fun to round up our mani & pedi supplies and have a spa day. A snow day in front of the fireplace is the perfect time and place for pampering.
4. Feed the Birds: When it is snowing, the birds have a harder time finding food. Now’s your chance to help out and give the kids an educational something to do! You can roll a toilet paper or paper towel holder with peanut butter and popcorn (or birdseed if you have some). Find more great bird feeder DIY ideas on Pinterest!
5. Cozy Indoor Fort: Too cold to go outside? Make a fort inside, using blankets and pillows, pop some popcorn, and watch a throwback movie you enjoyed when you were their age from inside the fort. “Google” lists of classic movies from any era online if you just can’t think that far back. My all-time favorites include ET for elementary-age kids, Adventures in Babysitting for tweens, and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off for teens.
5 Ideas for Snow Day Staycations for Adults
Your kids aren’t the only ones who could benefit from a break. Reconnect with yourself and bring more peace and contentment to your normally hectic life by slowing down and enjoying some simple pleasures on your snow day staycation!
1. “A Winter’s Idyll” Drawer or Box: This is a special drawer I keep for myself to only be accessed on snow days. IT IS FOR ME ONLY. No one gets to share! I got this idea back when I was a young mother from Sarah Ban Breathnach in her book, Simple Abundance: A Daybook of Comfort and Joy, which I have referenced here in the column in the past. Spoiler: it’s okay to have something reserved JUST FOR YOU. The Winter’s Idyll Drawer or Box is it. Your special stash should be filled with goodies, prizes, nostalgia, and fun! Think relaxation and/or throwback treasures from childhood. You aren’t working today, so let your Winter’s Idyll Drawer or Box (WIDB) contain the tools of the trade of just reconnecting with yourself.
Some suggestions for what you could put in your WIDB include: magazines, a new cherry Lip Smacker lip gloss, like we girls used to wear when we were in middle school, a bar of fine chocolate, a bottle of nail polish in a fun color for my spa treatment, a little bottle of scented lotion I do not usually wear, a coloring book with crayons, jacks, Colorforms, and/or paper dolls: anything that delights you and gets you to stop being an adult and just enjoy those childhood feelings that a snow day evokes is in your WIDB. Color in that coloring book while you listen to throwback tunes from your favorite era growing up, or weave a friendship bracelet for your BFF while listening to The Go-Go’s (forget how to weave one? Look it up on YouTube).
Smacking my watermelon Hubba Bubba while listening to a vinyl of Jesse’s Girl in my OWN cozy indoor fort in my living room is STAYCATION #GOALS, and if I get stuck down there in the fort with my bad back, I figure I can always summon our teenage son to help get my old body off the floor. Let’s face it: we aren’t getting any younger – Jesse’s Girl is probably near 60 now herself —but that doesn’t mean that we can’t indulge in a little nostalgia! One key point I must not overlook is that the WIDB should be in a secret location so that no one else in the house messes with your WIDB!
In addition to the WIDB inspired by Simple Abundance, HGTV.com has lots of great ideas for adult snow days, including the following:
2. Arm Knit a Blanket: There’s no better day to learn the super-trendy skill of arm-knitting than a snow day. The best part? You’ll probably be snuggling beneath a chunky, handmade blanket next time snow starts falling. Look up how to arm knit on YouTube.
3. Bake a Dessert from Scratch: Do you find yourself making boxed cakes and break-and-bake cookies because you never learned basic baking skills? Maybe today is the day you change that. You’ll be happy you did! There are plenty of great recipes here in The Sentinel every week, thanks to Carolyn Bryant. Pick one of her dessert suggestions and try it!
4. Tackle That DIY Project: To me, uninterrupted, free time means it’s time to get out my DIY supplies. In fact, I typically keep a list of all the DIY projects I want to complete on a day such as this. I’ve provided pictures of some simple DIY projects I’ve completed on snow days, using paint and/or my glue gun. What’s on YOUR list that you can knock out during your staycation?
5: Yoga and/or Meditation: Bring the Yoga retreat to your living room for free, with the help of YouTube. My favorite yoga YouTuber is Yoga with Adriene. If you’ve never done yoga before, I promise you, you will love it! And, if you are an experienced yogi, you will appreciate her approach. I haven’t done yoga in a looonnnnggg time, and I am feeling it! Yoga will help me so I can get up off the floor and out of my living room pillow fort all by myself, so I should probably take my own advice and get into the Downward Dog position during my next snow day staycation.
Meditation is as simple or as complex as you need to be. For me, meditation is simply deep breathing. I liken it to charging ourselves like we charge our cell phones: they just work better when they are charged. When I make time to get centered, calm, and close my eyes for 15 minutes and breathe, I feel more balanced and more focused. Try it! Shut off the phone ringer, set a timer for 15 minutes, and put your feet on the floor, sitting in a comfortable upright position. Close your eyes and just breathe. It’s okay to have soft instrumental music playing. Just don’t play music with lyrics, as you’ll focus on the lyrics rather than on your own breathing. Thoughts will come. Just acknowledge the thoughts and send them up in a balloon in your mind. You’ll see that, with practice, fewer and fewer thoughts will bombard you, and you will emerge from your 15 minutes of “me time” calm and refreshed. “Calm and refreshed” people are what 2021 needs more of!
I called my mother-in-law recently to get clarity on the weather. If you recall from my first column, she and my father-in-law are down in Florida now full-time since we bought this house from them, enjoying the sunshine. My chilly fingers held the phone as Becky mentioned that Northern Mississippi really does not start to thaw out until April. I’m guessing perhaps this column about snow days will be useful in the coming months. So, it’s not Maui, and it’s not Orlando, but, you know what? I love Ripley just as much as I loved these other places, even if it’s not a tropical paradise. We have made this our home. There is so much natural beauty here, and the people are the nicest people I have ever met out of pretty much anywhere I’ve lived. It’s also much more affordable than other places we have lived, so we can enjoy an exceptional quality of life here. Maybe you are dreaming of taking off for a “hot spot” and never coming back and are frustrated that you just can’t do that right now. Just remember: you can gripe about where you’re not, or you can take a staycation and enjoy where you are right now until you eventually get to that other place you are dreaming of. If nothing else, I hope this week’s column has given you a reminder that home is what you make it. Love where you are right now because right now is all we have.
What do you have planned for your next snow day staycation? Holler at me at littlemrsfgg@gmail.com and follow my “The Little Mrs. FGG” social media channels (Tik Tok, YouTube, Instagram, Pinterest, and Facebook). Let it snow!