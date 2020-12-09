Blue Mountain and Ripley Libraries will have a small gift in their December activities packets – a free book! In addition to a new set of coloring sheets, activity sheets, craft and game ideas and seasonal suggested reading lists for all ages, each child receiving a packet will be able to pick out a book. The December packets also include the supplies to make five craft projects - a rocking snowman, a candy cane, a reindeer, a circle craft ornament and a mug of hot cocoa. Yarn is provided to turn any one of the projects into a hanging decoration or ornament.
Northeast Regional Library System also has free young adult book titles to give away by such authors as Marie Lu, Cassandra Clare, Marissa Meyer and Carl Hiassen. Some of the book titles available for toddlers and young children include a read-along edition of the classic Beauty and the Beast, a beautiful edition of The Dance of the Realms from the Disney’s The Nutcracker movie featuring Misty Copeland, the board book The Poky Little Puppy’s First Christmas and stories starring popular TV characters from Paw Patrol, Puppy Dog Tales, Thomas & Friends and Frozen. Children who are just beginning to read will have a choice of titles such as The Tawny Scrawny Lion and The Grinch: Welcome to Who-ville, while chapter book readers will find a variety of titles to choose from, including those in the worlds of Star Wars and Rapunzel and series titles featuring June B. Jones, Ramona Cleary, I Survived, The Black Lagoon, Magic School Bus, A-Z Mysteries and more!
A new set of teen and adult coloring sheets are also available. This set of free adult coloring sheets can be requested in addition to the children’s packet or by itself. NERL will also continue to post weekly suggestions on their website and on social media for fun family activities to do throughout the month.
“We are so excited to be able to give away a free book this month as a holiday gift to our children, teen and young adult community members,” says Dee Hare, NERL Director. “Although our branches still cannot let anyone inside, we remain committed to serving our residents as best we can.
To help solicit more feedback from our communities about the services they need from their public library, we plan to provide a quick two-question survey in our packets in December and on our website.”
Ripley Librarian Eric Melton says, “Our participation here has been wonderful and we hope we can share this to as many families as possible this season.”
The packets are available for pick-up via curbside delivery during normal hours each week. For more information about the packet giveaways or the library services available during the COVID-19 pandemic, please call your local branch, visit the NERL website at www.nereg.lib.ms.us or send an email to summerlibraryprogram@nereg.lib.ms.us.