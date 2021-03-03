TUNICA • Katherine (Katie) Grisham, 18, of Ripley will compete for the title of Miss Mississippi Teen USA 2021 on March 11-13, 2021 at the Horseshoe Hotel and Casino in Tunica. Miss Grisham is the daughter of Jon and Heather Grisham. She attends Ripley High School where her activities have included: Cheer Team, Dance Team, Cross Country, Band, Color Guard, Winter Guard and Student Council. She is a member of the National Honors Society, a Presidential Volunteer Service Award Recipient, a Prudential Spirit of Community Excellence Award Winner, and a US Presidential Scholars Candidate. She has been a Girl Scout for 13 years, where she has earned her Bronze Award, Silver Award and is currently working on her Gold. She has trained in classical ballet for the last seven years. She competes in dance regularly where she has been a National Title holder.
Her sponsors for the pageant are:Mid-South Equipment Specialists, Afla Insurance, Lindsey, Davis & Associates, CPAs, McBride Funeral Home, Griffin Dental, ADF Automotive, House of Flowers, Med Supply, Big M Transportation, JC Media, The Peoples Bank, Discount Auto Parts, Permenter & Elliott, Akins & Adams, Farrow Ward Ford, Merle Norman & More, A host of family and friends.
The Miss Mississippi Teen USA and Miss Mississippi USA pageants are the Official Preliminaries to the Miss Teen USA, and Miss Universe pageants and are a WME/IMG joint venture.
The young woman chosen as Miss Mississippi Teen USA 2021 will go on to represent the state of Mississippi in the 2021 Miss Teen USA pageant, one of the most anticipated events of the year.