Few things are as well established in nutrition science as the immense health benefits of low-carb and ketogenic diets.
Not only can these diets improve your cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar, but they also reduce your appetite, boost weight loss and lower your triglycerides, according to healthline.com.
FGG and I have been eating low carb for a few years now, and love it. It’s a lifestyle, and I’ll never *not* eat low carb! No matter what your motivation might be to cut sugar and carbs, you may enjoy some of my favorite low carb recipes featured in my column this week. Kids and adults alike enjoy these popular recipes.
If you’re curious to boost your health, one of these diets could be worth considering. Remember to consult your doctor before beginning any diet.
The Best Taco Meat
Ditch the packets of taco seasoning. Try this healthier version and you’ll never go back to packets!
INGREDIENTS
1 lb ground beef
salt
2 tsp cumin
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp chili powder
1 tsp oregano
1/2 tsp smoked paprika
1 cup chicken bone broth
INSTRUCTIONS
To brown the ground beef, cook for two minutes on one side, flip and cook for another two minutes, then break up the meat and cook for another two minutes, cooking for a total of about six minutes or until meat is browned.
Combine all other spices while browning the meat.
Once meat is browned and broken up, sprinkle the spice mix and cook 1 minute more.
Add the chicken bone broth and reduce heat to medium and simmer for 4-5 minutes, until most of the liquid has cooked away.
Serve on your favorite keto-friendly tortillas or atop a salad!
The Best Egg Salad
I eat this every single day for lunch with a piece of low-carb bread, bacon, lettuce, and tomato!
INGREDIENTS
3 ounces cream cheese
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1/2 teaspoon sugar or sweetner
1/4 teaspoon onion powder
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
I teaspoon Wickles relish
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
6 hard-boiled eggs
INSTRUCTIONS
Place eggs in a large saucepan. Cover them with cool water by 1 inch.
Slowly bring water to a boil over medium heat. When the water has reached a boil, cover and remove from heat.
Let sit 12 minutes. Rinse with cold water and peel eggs.
In a bowl beat cream cheese until smooth.
Add mayo, sugar, onion, powder, garlic, powder, relish, salt, and pepper.
chop and fold in eggs.
Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.
Serve on your favorite keto-friendly bread, lettuce cups, celery or off the spoon!
Keto-Friendly Chocolate Chip Cookies
INGREDIENTS
1/2 cup coconut flour
1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons granulated sweetener of choice I used sugar free brown sugar
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/3 cup butter salted and melted
3 large eggs
1 cup Lilly’s chips (milk chocolate, white chocolate, or dark chocolate, whichever you prefer)
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat the oven to 180C/350F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a large mixing bowl, combine your dry ingredients and mix until combined. Add the wet ingredients and mix until incorporated. Fold through the chocolate chips.
Using your hands, form 12 small balls of dough and place on the lined sheet. Press each ball into a cookie shape and bake for 10-12 minutes, or until the edges looks slightly golden.
Remove from the oven and allow to cool on the tray for 15 minutes, or until the cookies can be moved easily. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
Perfect Juicy Burgers
INGREDIENTS
1 lb Ground beef
1 tbsp Olive oil
1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce (the one linked here is gluten-free)
1/2 tsp Garlic powder
1 tsp Sea salt
1/2 tsp Black pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
Place all ingredients in a large bowl. Work through using your hands until just combined, being careful not to overwork the meat.
Shape into 1/2 in (1 cm) thick patties, about 1/4 pound each. Make a thumb print in the center of each patty to keep the burgers from bulging out when cooking
Preheat a grill or pan to medium-high heat. Add the burgers and cook 4-5 minutes with the lid closed, until browned on the bottom and the only juices visible are no longer red. Do not push down on the burgers or move them around. Flip over and cook 2-3 minutes for medium, or until done as desired.
Remove burgers from heat. Let the burgers rest for a few minutes before serving.
The Best Brussels Sprouts of Your Life
INGREDIENTS
1 pound Brussels Sprouts, cleaned and trimmed
3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced or chopped
¼ cup Parmesan cheese, freshly grated
1/4 c. Bacon bits
salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
3 tablespoons good quality olive oil
INSTRUCTIONS
Pre-heat oven to 400F
If needed, clean and trim the Brussels sprouts and cut them in halves and place them in an oven safe dish. Make sure to dry them very well before cooking.
Add the garlic, Parmesan cheese, salt, bacon bits, and pepper, followed by the olive oil. Toss to coat.
Roast in the oven uncovered for 20-25 minutes until crisp, brown and caramelized on the outside and tender on the inside. Serve with more grated cheese.
Keto Waffles
INGREDIENTS
½ Cup
1 Egg
3 Tablespoons Sour Cream
1 teaspoon Baking powder
pinch of salt
butter and sugar free syrup for serving
INSTRUCTIONS
Heat your waffle iron on medium and spray with cooking spray.
Mix the protein powder, egg, sour cream, baking powder, and salt in a medium sized bowl until fully combined.
Pour half of the batter in the waffle iron (for smaller waffle irons, pour less batter), and cook according to your waffle irons directions.
Serve with butter and sugar free syrup. I like to top with Lily’s chips, sugar free chocolate syrup, and sugar free whipped cream. I eat this as a meal or dessert. Yum!
Do you have some favorite low carb or keto-friendly recipes? Share them with me at: Lauren.gay@journalinc.com