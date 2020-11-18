RIPLEY • Local veterans gathered at the Tippah County Courthouse on Wednesday, Nov. 11, for a Veterans Day parade. During the event, well-wishers drove around the square, waving and saluting the locals who served our country.
After the parade, a fish fry was held at Grace Café and Eatery to raise money for the Tippah County Veterans Park. The memorial is located at the Fred and Elizabeth Smith Memorial Park off MS 4 West in Ripley.
“The Park will be a solemn place where people can go and pay tribute to those who lost their lives defending this great country or honor those that have served in the Armed Forces or who are still on Active duty,” said American Legion Post 81 Commander Mike Felton.
The park will feature the United States Seal, the U.S. flag, and a monument for each U.S. armed conflict. There will be a flag wall with flags from all military branches, a silhouette of a soldier saluting, the Mississippi flag, and a tank on display.
One way to honor those who served is by purchasing a brick paver. The pavers will recognize any past and present veterans. Small bricks cost $50 each and can hold three lines of text. Large bricks have room for seven lines of text and are $100 each.
“Anybody can buy a brick in memory of a veteran or to honor of a veteran,” continued Felton. “There is no limit. Buy as many as you want. You don’t have to be from Tippah County to buy a brick.”
The brick pavers will be on the walkway soon as you enter through the archway.
To take a virtual tour of the Tippah County Veterans Memorial Park, purchase pavers, or make a donation, visit www.tippahcountyveteransmemorial.com. Paver forms can be picked up at the Ripley Main Street office or downloaded from the website.