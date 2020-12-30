RIPLEY • When Lauren Gay and her husband Franklin Gerald Gay III moved into their home on Pine Street this year, she had plans to renovate and modernize the historic house right away. With the hustle and bustle of moving from Florida to Ripley, coupled with their youngest son being in high school, she decided to wait until summer before beginning the project and adding to the chaos. During the following months, many aspects of the old home grew on her, and now she is glad she waited.
“Waiting before renovating turned out to be a good decision,” said Gay. “It has given us time to research potential historic grants we might be able to utilize for the renovation. Living in the house in its original state has caused me to reevaluate my approach to renovation. Unlike those DIY shows on HGTV where a home is immediately renovated from top to bottom, we have taken the time to get acquainted with this grand old lady and have learned to love her just the way she is, with all her quirks and idiosyncrasies.”
Lauren now feels that it is important to get a sense of a home before changing it. She suggests living in it for at least six months, allowing the home to tell you what it needs.
“This time has had me reevaluate some initial changes I thought I wanted to make. I would’ve ripped out the knotty pine in the kitchen, but the design trend of Cottagecore, which has been spurred by the pandemic, is all about living with old items that create a feeling of comfort. I also have learned to love the 1950s mint green tile bathroom and will keep the wall tile when we renovate the shower.”
Lauren says since moving to Ripley, she has embraced a simpler way of life, and Cottagecore fits into that lifestyle.
“I lived in the hustle culture in Orlando, actively selling real estate and running my own company. Now, with the stress of the pandemic, coupled with moving to a Ripley, I’ve embraced the slower pace. Maybe that’s why I’m attracted to Cottagecore and want to keep the kitchen as is. It speaks nostalgia and simpler times. It’s what 2020 needs.”
Lauren’s husband bought the house, filled with antiques, from his parents as a birthday gift for Lauren.
“...And, just like that, in the midst of a global pandemic, my husband became the third Frank Gay to live here.”
The Gays faced a dilemma on how to incorporate all their furniture with the antiques purchased with the Ripley home.
“The pandemic made my mother-in-law’s plan of an estate sale null and void. So, as not to hold up the move, we purchased what was left so they could head to Florida. I hadn’t accounted for exactly how much stuff there was. We held a yard sale for six weeks!”
Lauren says she is enjoying the home in its as-is condition until summer.
“We decorated for Christmas, painted, and repurposed or reimagined some great pieces of furniture and home accessories. When my mother-in-law moved in years ago, she told me that she put her own unique spin on the interior, with the blessing of my husband’s grandmother, Catherine Gay. She said, ‘Now it’s my turn to do the same.’”
Lauren’s renovations and DIY projects in her home have given her content for her blog/vlog, The Little Mrs. FGG.
“I’ve created my own style: Southern Regency Eclectic. Our house has character and a story and these pieces help us tell the story. The house and its contents give me unlimited creative supply for my blog.”
Lauren stresses to use what you have and “don’t save anything for a special occasion.”
“We have many fine antiques and live with them and enjoy them! We use the crystal glasses and antique China left here from generations of family, and we think about them daily. I feel using these pieces in our daily lives helps honor our family and our heritage. Tomorrow is never promised. I think, especially with the pandemic, we have realized how quickly life can change. So, use the Fostoria today!”
You can read about Lauren’s DIY projects and renovations in her weekly lifestyle column in the Sentinel.