RIPLEY • Mississippi Grassroots Movement will host a mobile food drive on Saturday, Feb. 6 in the old Fred’s parking lot, next door to Food Giant (712 City Ave. North).
The House of Deliverance and Prayer, St. John Missionary Baptist, Terry Street Church of Christ and the Mid-South Food Bank have partnered to sponsor the giveaway. The event is open to the public but preregistration is highly recommended. Preregister online at https://www.cognitoforms.com/MidSouthFoodBank/ClientEligibilityForm.
The first 500 families to preregister will receive a box of meat, veggies and other food items.
The giveaway of food will begin at 10 a.m. and run through 3 p.m. Masks are required.