Fare thee Well

From FGG and me, and the entire Gay family: thank you for treating us like family during our time living here in Tippah County. We will cherish the memories of our time here.

 By LAUREN GAY Southern Sentinel

Three years ago, I never would’ve believed you if you told me that I would be living in rural northeast Mississippi town.

