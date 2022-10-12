Three years ago, I never would’ve believed you if you told me that I would be living in rural northeast Mississippi town.
When FGG and I decided to uproot our (established) lives in Orlando and move to Ripley to take over the 120-year-old family home two years ago, it seemed as though we were moving to “the middle of nowhere.” Not necessarily a bad thing, in my opinion.
Being a city girl with a fast-paced lifestyle, I liked the idea of slowing down. We could run our Florida real estate business remotely, and I would spend my time in Ripley writing about renovating the old home. Beyond those plans, the details of how my new Mississippi life would unfold were fuzzy. How would our youngest son fare here in Mississippi, leaving his top-ranked Florida high school of thousands of kids to enter a school of around 500 kids, who, for the most part, have known each other since Pre-K (or earlier)?
Would a “city slicker” like me be able to relate to anyone in Ripley? Prior to our move here in May, 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, I made peace with leaving my huge network in the Central Florida area and decided I would need to learn to be content with the fact that I may not fit in in Mississippi. My focus was decorating the old family home and blogging about it. I hoped it would be enough to fulfill me. After all, we decided our Mississippi move would only be for a year, and I believe anything can be endured for a year. I thought maybe we would have a unique experience to share in stories we’d tell our citified friends over drinks on the patio of wherever we would end up after a year in Ripley.
It seemed that everyone in Ripley knew who FGG and I were before we even got here. So many cars slowed down in front of our Pine Street house as we moved in. Before I could even get all the boxes unpacked, “Fans” of my social media blogs would introduce themselves to me and talk to me about something I posted on Facebook whenever I left the house. It was surreal. Being immediately well-known without really knowing many people myself, I came to accept that I was a public figure in a small town, whether I liked it or not. Having an active social media platform and receiving feedback from local people who were very obviously paying attention to what I did and said online made me want to use that notoriety to help promote Ripley as much as I could while we lived here. Little did I know at the time that my platform was about to expand.
Plot twist: not only did we stay here in Ripley for two years, but the then-managing editor, Tina Campbell Meadows of The Sentinel came out to the old family house on Pine Street for an interview. Apparently, Tonie Rayburn, who had been a stringer for The Sentinel, let Tina know that there was a story here after I met her at one of the many yard sales I held, moving up too much stuff from Florida and not having enough space to put it in a house that was already full of furniture. I was excited for the opportunity to share some family history, especially since The Sentinel was actually started by our kin. I couldn't wait to give Tina a house tour. After said tour, Tina asked me to become a weekly columnist. Writing a weekly lifestyle column sounded like something I would enjoy doing while FGG was away on business trips, so I agreed. The only thing I asked was to be able to write about whatever I wanted. We had a deal.
After ten months of writing a weekly lifestyle column in The Sentinel’s Local Life section, Tim Watson, General Manager, unexpectedly offered me a position as a news reporter. I saw this opportunity as a way to make a difference in my new community, and I eagerly accepted. Coming from the Orlando metro of over five million people, “the news” was different there. I was used to seeing a lot more violent crime in the Orlando newspapers than I ever saw in The Sentinel. Although laws still get broken here, the instances of major crimes are minimal in comparison—and I was not complaining! If the local criminals were (thankfully) not going to provide me with enough content to fill the newspaper, that meant that I got to decide what was “news.” I have tried to use my “paper powers” in my weekly column to not only share recipes, fashion, and decorating and design trends, but have also branched out into news reporting this past year to promote local businesses, share happenings sponsored by Ripley Main Street, interview people making a difference in our community, and to shine a light on problems here that need to be addressed, such as the stray pet overpopulation, keeping our streets clean, and helping those in need in our community.
So now, it’s coming up on two full years of writing for The Sentinel. Many of my assumptions prior to moving to Ripley have since proven to have been erroneous. My worry about Jackson not doing well at the high school was unfounded; he is in the top 30 of his class, will graduate early, and has a full tuition college scholarship at Delta State waiting for him.
Something I hadn’t really worried about prior to moving was how the move would affect our older kids, who were all college-age, with the exception of one, who had graduated and was working. All of the older kids went to school/lived in Florida, and, for the most part, were unaffected by our move to Ripley -- with the exception of our daughter, Bella. When her college closed its doors and sent the students home due to COVID in 2020, Bella, a freshman Digital Arts major at Stetson University, was fortunate enough to get an internship with Elizabeth Behm, Director of Ripley Main Street. The internship not only kept my sad college kid, who was ripped away from school during her first year, occupied applying her skills in real-world situations, but it offered Bella a chance to make friends and local connections. Not only does Bella know as many local people as I do, but she was given some opportunities to create public art installations through Ripley Main Street Association that she otherwise would not have been given if she had stayed at school. She designed the mural on the side of the Ripley Library and also created the sign at the J.C. Nance Park. I’m pretty sure if we had stayed in the Orlando metro area, which is over-saturated with digital artists, Bella would never have been given such amazing opportunities. It’s nice to know that the mark she has left on Ripley will remain long after we leave here.
The best thing I was wrong about prior to moving here was that I actually got out of the house and met people, and reporting for The Sentinel has certainly contributed to that. I’m a Yankee from Boston living in the deep south. I had heard that expression before, and never knew what it meant, but I was told recently by a local that it refers to those of us who come to the South and stay. What comes as a huge surprise to many locals is that this Yankee has grown to love it here in Ripley, Mississippi. After living in many different parts of the country, I can affirm that each place has its own uniqueness and beauty. No place is perfect, and every city has its problems, but I’ve chosen to focus on the good here in Ripley, and there is a lot of good—a large part of that is the people who make up this great city. Over the course of the past two years, I have had the pleasure of meeting brave entrepreneurs who startup boutiques and garner the support of locals, people who selflessly care for abandoned pets, families who take in children who, by no fault of their own, find themselves in the foster care system, kind neighbors who call to check in to make sure everything is okay, friendly folks who strike up conversations while shopping in stores, and many who I have come to regard as friends—and many strangers who seem to know me, and will stop to speak to me while I am grocery shopping at Food Giant, or out and about in town. Ripley will forever be my adopted hometown, and I am proud of that.
And, just like that, it’s time for a new adventure. It sort of feels like I blew in and out of this place like Mary Poppins. Our time here in Tippah County has flown by, and I am feeling nostalgic melancholy as I write this, my last column, on a break from unpacking moving boxes in our new home in El Paso, Texas, where FGG and I recently bought into a family of large real estate companies. Two years ago, I never thought I would be moving to Ripley, never mind El Paso, Texas, but here I am, unwrapping breakables cushioned in recycled Sentinel pages (many of which have my face printed on them) in the living room of our El Paso home. Life is sometimes stranger than fiction, and this chapter of my life’s story has been more fulfilling than I could have imagined, thanks to the many wonderful local people who have made me feel at home here. Also, thank you to my bosses at The Sentinel: General Manager, Tim Watson, and Managing Editor, Dillon Barnes, for allowing me the freedom and creativity to provide the public with content every week. I am eternally grateful for this opportunity.
I hope that Justin, my successor will continue to shine a light on all the good in Ripley and in Tippah County. I hope that y’all will welcome him as warmly as you welcomed me, and help him to see that he has been given a gift to be able to report on a place that is truly special.
Life's journey is not a straight line. It’s the twists and turns that can make it interesting. Can’t wait to see what opportunities life brings us next as we continue our journey in El Paso!
I hope to be remembered here in Tippah County as someone who was passionate about Ripley and tried my hardest to promote Tippah County and its wonderful residents, who are the backbone of this community. I hope to be remembered as someone who urged the public to keep Ripley beautiful by not littering, support local businesses, and to spay and neuter all pets.
Thank you for reading my words over the past two years, and I hope that seeing things through this Yankee's eyes has made you smile sometimes. I refuse to say goodbye, because, who knows: life always surprises me with new, unexpected adventures, so, who knows? Maybe I'll be back someday. I'll just leave you with: "Fare thee well," a phrase older than Tippah County itself, to express good wishes to each of you on our parting.
If you wish to reach out to me, you may do so at littlemrsfgg@gmail.com.
- Lauren Gay
The Little Mrs. FGG
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.