Last week, I wrote a "sweet" column about our family vacation to Nashville, highlighting the fun we had shopping at Savannah's Candy Kitchen on Broadway. This week's column is a continuation of last week's, highlighting a Nashville restaurant that is a MUST TRY on your next family vacation to Music City.
Nashville is the perfect destination for a family vacation. About a three hour drive from Ripley or a short flight from Tupelo Airport, there’s never a shortage of inspiring things to do. From musical attractions to honor both past and present, to art galleries, theaters, and performance stages, Nashville is a mecca for the arts.
It was a music venue that brought my family to town (to see our favorite band, American Aquarium, debut at The Ryman Auditorium).
While there, my young adult daughter, Bella, teenage son, Jackson, and I enjoyed local cuisine at a favorite Nashville restaurant: Puckett's Grocery!
Bella, 21, and I last enjoyed a meal at Puckett's shortly after moving to Mississippi from Florida, when the city was largely shut down to COVID restrictions in May 2020. I had to go to Nashville on business and brought Bella along for the trip, as she had never been to Nashville before and was excited to see the hometown of Jason Isbell, her music idol.
In spite of having limited restaurant options due to COVID restrictions beginning to be put into place, Puckett's Grocery was, fortunately, still open, and Bella and I enjoyed our first taste of Nashville there. We knew, when we returned to Nashville with Jackson, 17, we would need to bring him to Puckett's for one reason and one reason only:
the BBQ Nachos.
Jackson is a HUGE lover of nachos. He apparently has a hollow leg, because he eats giant mounds of nachos at least once a day, and stays skinny, meanwhile, I look at a plate of nachos and gain three pounds. Jack must have been at the front of the line when God was handing out fast metabolisms, but I digress. Nachos make my teenage boy happy, and Bella and I wanted to surprise him with the best nachos ever on our trip to Nashville.
So, fast-forward to June, 2022. Nashville is open again, and Bella, Jack, and I roll into town after our three hour drive, STARVING. Bella can't believe the contrast between when the city was shut down during COVID and this trip. She was amazed at how full of life and bustling it was, when there were veritable tumbleweeds rolling down empty streets during COVID. The excitement of the city fueled us as we marched down the sidewalk to Puckett's Grocery. Of course, Bella and I couldn't wait to see Jack's reaction to the BBQ Nachos, but we also couldn't wait for him to enjoy Puckett's history and overall vibe with us.
Why is this restaurant called "Puckett's Grocery?" Founded by the Puckett family decades ago, the namesake country store served communities in rural Tennessee for years. It was a place to grab the week’s groceries or a fill a tank of gas, but it was also a gathering spot in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee for many decades (according to the restaurant's website, puckettsgro.com).
Entrepreneur Andy Marshall grew up in the grocery business. When he launched his own career in the industry at the age of 26, it led to him owning several Piggly Wiggly stores across the Southeast.
In the mid-1990s, Marshall’s love of food, music, and community began to steer him in a different direction. His desire was to serve one small town with just one store, where he could also offer home-cooked family recipes to the community he was serving. So, in 1998, he decided to sell all of his stores and purchase a little gem in the heart of Leiper’s Fork. That gem was Puckett’s Grocery. In 2002, Andy transformed the grocery into a restaurant and music venue. This served as the inspiration for five more restaurants.
In 2010, Marshall opened the restaurant in downtown Nashville, located at 500 Church St, Nashville. Puckett’s 5th & Church has a larger stage for musicians, seats up to 150 guests, and provides a large stock of supplies and groceries for downtown dwellers. Today, the Nashville restaurant has become a favorite amongst the locals as well as those visiting Music City. The restaurant serves as a sought-after destination for live music, down-home cookin’ and the quintessential Southern experience, which is why we love it so much.
Ever since the beginning, Puckett's has been focused on providing both new and old friends with great food and Southern hospitality. It has built a name on hosting live, local music and serving Southern staples: classics, like meat-and-three items, and their famous slow-smoked BBQ, in a laid-back, down-home atmosphere.
About twenty-three minutes into our meals, Jack was rubbing his tummy and looking incredulously at an empty tray in front of him where a mountain of BBQ Nachos once was. I raised him right; he's not a quitter. After giving us two thumbs up, Bella and I looked at each other and smiled. Mission accomplished.
Enjoy the pics of our plates and the interior of Puckett's, and be sure to stop by on your next family vacation to Nashville. Hope to see you there!
What's your favorite family-friendly Nashville restaurant? email me at lauren.gay@journalinc.com so I can check it out next time I am there.