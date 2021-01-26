New children’s packets currently are being handed out at branches of the Northeast Regional Library System and will continue to be distributed throughout the month of February. Ripley and Blue Mountain Libraries are part of NRLS.
This winter themed packet includes a new set of coloring sheets, activity sheets, craft ideas and suggested winter and Valentine’s Day reading lists. The packets will also include the supplies to make a cotton ball penguin, a snowman name craft and a heart Valentine card, as well as paper snowflakes and a color your own snow globe.
A new set of teen and adult coloring sheets are also available. This set of free adult coloring sheets can be requested in addition to the children’s packet or by itself. NERL will also continue to post weekly suggestions on their website and on social media for fun family activities to do throughout the month.
“NERL branches gave out over a thousand children’s packets during the month of December,” says Dee Hare, NERL Director. “We are so happy that parents, caregivers, and groups that serve children are enjoying our packets. We have even learned that residents in assisted living centers are using and enjoying our packets and adult coloring sheets in some of our communities. We are so happy that we can continue to provide this service.”
Ripley Librarian Eric Melton says, “We have been so thankful for the widespread support of the community in our children’s packets giveaways. These remain a terrific opportunity for family time togetherness in enjoying reading, puzzle activities, and of course crafts! The Ripley Library looks forward to bringing this experience to more homes in 2021!”
The packets are available for pick-up via curbside delivery during normal hours each week. For more information about the packet giveaways or the library services available during the COVID-19 pandemic, please call your local branch, visit the NERL website at www.nereg.lib.ms.us or send an email to summerlibraryprogram@nereg.lib.ms.us.
Photos of completed craft projects, coloring pages, activity sheets or those showing any of the suggested family activities can be sent to the email above, where they will be posted to the library system’s website on the Participants page.