Michael Johnston—son-in-law of Anita Graves Huffman, formerly of Ashland, MS, and Memphis, TN—is the winner of the 2023 Denver, Colorado mayoral election.
Johnston garnered 54% of the votes against the former Chairman of the Denver Chamber of Commerce Kelly Brough. She was trying to become the first woman Denver mayor in the June 6th run-off with Johnston. Brough conceded the election by phone as Johnston and his wife Courtney and family waited in a motel room at Union Station prior to the victory celebration.
Deputy District Attorney Courtney Huffman Johnston introduced her husband as the new Denver mayor in front of a crowd of supporters. Mother-in-law Anita and her grandchildren Seamus, Emmet, and Ava were there to cheer for him.
“He had only three hours of sleep that night after the celebration before he had to report to seven different television interviews the next morning,” explained Huffman. “He was even interviewed for CNN's online website.”
Johnston begins his new term as mayor July 17th.
“One of the first things he was told was that he would have to meet with local police to arrange his security detail. He, Courtney, and the children will have 24-hour protection while he is in office,” Huffman added. “I was so proud of his win, but it was then that I started to worry. I did not realize that the job could involve danger.”
Meanwhile, the family is taking some time to unwind on a cruise before he starts his new job. The former teacher, author, state senator, candidate for governor, candidate for U.S. Senator, and education adviser for President Barack Obama, has plans to visit all of his city neighborhoods to assess the needs of Denver during his first few weeks in office.
He campaigned on the need to start construction of a series of “tiny houses” to alleviate some of the homeless issues in the city. More migrants are now coming into the city adding even more to already existing problems. He vowed to try to provide affordable housing to avoid having to arrest the homeless.
Gun violence in the city became even more of an issue with the March school shooting at Denver's East High School.
“My grandson's best friend is a student there. Two deans in the school were shot. This friend's father is a teacher there. Another student was shot and killed there recently,” Huffman added. Huffman retired from teaching in Memphis before moving to Denver to be close to her family.
Normally, the whole family comes to the Benton/Tippah County areas to visit family for Thanksgiving.
“We aren't sure what our plans for this year will be. Courtney works in a supervisory position as a Deputy District Attorney. Her schedule is more flexible, but now Mike's schedule may make it harder to be able to arrange family trips,” Huffman added.
Editor's Note: The family was previously featured in the April 12, 2023, edition of the Southern Sentinel.
