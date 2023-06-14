rip-2023-06-14-living-denver-1

Celebrating the June 6, 2023, Denver mayoral win of Mike Johnston (center) are members of his family, from left, son, Emmet; wife, Courtney; daughter, Ava; and other son, Seamus. Courtney is the daughter of Anita Graves Huffman formerly of the Gravestown community in Tippah County. Johnston grew up in Vail, CO, where his father was mayor; so he is continuing the family tradition.

 Courtesy

Michael Johnston—son-in-law of Anita Graves Huffman, formerly of Ashland, MS, and Memphis, TN—is the winner of the 2023 Denver, Colorado mayoral election.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you