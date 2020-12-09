Friends of the Ripley Library have created and installed a large mural on the west front wall of the Library at 308 N Commerce Street. It is 20 feet wide and 10 feet high and depicts a stack of books being carried to the public. All books were written by well-known Mississippi authors.
Creative Awnings manufactured and installed aluminum panels with computer generated images. Final design for the image was created by local graphic design student Bella Steiert.
The design committee for the project included Elizabeth Behm Barbara Berry, Diane and Larry Cockrum, Tommy Covington, Kay Eaton, Lynn Hill, Melinda Marsalis, Eric Melton and Steiert.
Additionally, a concrete bench will be installed in the lawn area just north of the entrance sidewalk. It will provide seating for anyone wanting to use the Library’s WiFi even when the Library is closed.
The Peoples Bank is a generous supporter of the Library and recognizes it service to the community. The late Bobby Martin looked at the proposed project and provided funding for the undertaking.
The Library is operating on a modified basis and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. There is currently curbside service to pick-up call-in orders for items while you wait. Copy and fax services are also done by Library staff in this manner. Operating hours are 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.