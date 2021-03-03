News from 50 Years Ago
March 4, 1971
Local and Personal
Mr. & Mrs. Billy Johnson and family of Memphis spent the weekend with Mrs. Willie Johnson and Linda.
Mr. & Mrs. Ted Hobson and Kim, New Albany, spent Sunday with Mr. & Mrs. Donald Hobson.
Mr. & Mrs. Alton Craft and Lisa and Miss Bettie Simpson spent the weekend in Jackson with Mr. & Mrs. Tommy Simpson.
Mr. & Mrs. James Hobson spent the weekend in Jackson with their son, Johnny.
Mr. & Mrs. J. B. Miskelley spent most of last week in Vicksburg with their son and family, Mr. & Mrs. James Miskelley and Beth. They helped Beth celebrate her 3rd birthday.
Mr. & Mrs. Clyde Duncan of Shannon were visitors in town Sunday. They also visited Mr. G. P. Harrison and Mrs. Mae Renick at Care Inn in Holly Springs.
Among the visitors during the weekend in the home of Mr. & Mrs. N. T. Childers were Mr. & Mrs. Brody Childers, Senatobia, Miss., Mr. & Mrs. Lex Wooten of Nesbit, Miss., Mr. & Mrs. M. O. Brody of Canaan, Miss., and Mr. & Mrs. Larry Childers and Monica.
Barbara Nutt came home Saturday from the Baptist Hospital in Memphis, after being a patient there for several days.
Mr. & Mrs. Fant Hobson spent part of last week in Memphis visiting their granddaughter and family, Mr. & Mrs. Larry Childers and Monica.
Mr. & Mrs. Gerald Clark of Florence, Ala spent the weekend with Mr. & Mrs. Brooks Ward and Dwight.
Mr. Louis Graves of Ripley spent Sunday with Mr. & Mrs. Homer Graves.
Karen and Pete Akin spent the weekend with their grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Elmo Akin.
Richard C. Bond came in Saturday, discharged from the army. His last tour of duty was in Vietnam. He is home with his mother, Mrs. R. U. Bond.
Mr. & Mrs. Vernon Stroup and Rodney spent the weekend in Blytheville, Ark., with Mr. & Mrs. Harley Walker and boys.
Mrs. Johnnie Hobson and Mrs. Doris Farrow attended a style show at Sears Store in Tupelo last Thursday where Mrs. Gail Hobson Winters modeled the Ranee George’s wigs ( Miss George is known nationally as a wig consultant). Gail also modeled Sears clothes.
Mr. & Mrs. Rayburn Gray left Thursday for Beaumont, Texas, to pick up their son, Eddie, who has been in school there. They returned home Sunday and Eddie is now enrolled at Gray Academy. While in Texas, the Grays visited their daughter and husband, Mr. & Mrs. Donnie Mitchell at Bay Town.
Mrs. W. M. Ferrell is home from the Baptist Hospital in Memphis, where she had surgery last Thursday.
Miss Nancy Samples, a hostess at the Baptist Hospital, Memphis, is home for the week. She had surgery at the hospital Friday.
South of Ashland
Mrs. Sinclair is spending a few days with her daughter, Mrs. Everett Baumann.
Mr. & Mrs. Gilbert Casey and children visited Mrs. George Lee Wilson Saturday and Sunday of last week.
A shower was given Mr. & Mrs. Pascal Gresham February 24th at Hickory Flat Baptist Church. At present they are making their home north of Hickory Flat.
Get Well wishes are sent to Mrs. Agness Needham in Tippah County Hospital.
The many friends of Mr. & Mrs. Dallas Baker, who have been in Tupelo Hospital, are glad to know they are better.
Mr. & Mrs. Oliver Crumpton, Mr. & Mrs. T. O. Mason spent last week with Mr. & Mrs. Bill Haynes of Cunnings, GA
Mr. & Mrs. Lanny Autry are residents of Starkville, Miss., instead of Corinth.
The friends of Bobby Joe Crumpton are glad to learn that he was not seriously injured in a motorcyle accident Saturday.
Mr. & Mrs. Sam Black and Frank Nunnally, Jr., of Memphis visited Mrs. Louise Nunnally Sunday.