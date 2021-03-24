March 25, 1971
Local and Personal
Mr. & Mrs. Sam Walker spent the weekend in Memphis with their son and family, Mr. & Mrs. Joe Walker.
Mrs. Sam Pierce and Mrs. Dorothy Bishop, Memphis, came out last Thursday and spent the day with their mother Mrs. Marvin Gresham.
Mr. & Mrs. Floyd Brown, Glen and Brad, of Birmingham, Mr. & Mrs. Gary McGill, Memphis, Mr. & Mrs. Jerry Gatewood and Barry of Middleton, visited in the J. N. McGill home during the weekend.
Mrs. Ella Poff has been transferred from Tippah County Hospital to Memphis for additional tests.
Mr. Larry Rushing spent the weekend in Vicksburg with his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Bob Rushing.
Mr. & Mrs. Donald Gresham and Danny, Germantown, spent the weekend with Mrs. Willie Johnson and Linda.
Mr. & Mrs. Ted Hobson and Kim, New Albany spent the weekend with Mr. & Mrs. Donald Hobson.
Mrs. Milton Simpson is a patient at the Tippah County Hospital in Ripley.
Mr. & Mrs. Oliver Stanley and Kathy of Aberdeen visited Mrs. Marsha Bowden and Kathey during the weekend.
Miss Marsha Bowden, student at the Baptist Hospital, Memphis, is home for the week.
Last Tuesday was a festive day at the home of Mr. & Mrs. Ed Childers. Mr. Childers was celebrating another birthday. There to enjoy the occasion with he and his wife were Mrs. Eddie Williamson, Gail and Ed, Mrs. Jean Fly and Leigh Ann of Memphis.
Mr. & Mrs. Larry Brooks, Rita, Lisa, David and Grayden Simpson of Memphis spent the weekend with Mrs. Lucy Simpson and Mary Jo.
Mr. & Mrs. Jerald Clark of Florence, Ala., spent the weekend with Mr. & Mrs. Brooks Ward and Dwight.
Miss Lynn Franks, Riverside, N.J., is a guest of Mrs. R. U. Bond and Richard.
Mr. & Mrs. Pat Grisanti, Laurie and Suzanne, Memphis were weekend guest of Mr. & Mrs. R. L. Ormon.
Mr. Edward Crawford, New Orleans and Mrs. Howard Crawford, Albany, Ga., visited Mr. & Mrs. Luther Simpson, Mrs. Bill Crawford and Mrs. Fred Crawford for a short while last week.
Mrs. Gail Winters and Michael, Tupelo, visited Mr. & Mrs. James Hobson during the weekend.
Mrs. Malcolm Barnett, Barbara and Jacky, Holly Springs, visited Mrs. W. S. Hudspeth Sunday.
Mrs. Frank Hill and Mrs. Pearl Lawrence, Memphis, spent Sunday with Mr. & Mrs. J. C. Reid.
John Crawford, asst.dean of boys and instructor at the Graham-Eckes School, Palm Beach, Fla., is at home for the spring holidays.
Mrs. L. W. Norris is home now after being away for 2 months on account of sickness.
South of Ashland
Mrs. J. W. Thompson spent a while with Mrs. Ethel Simpson and Mrs. Geneva Grisham last Tuesday.
Mrs. Russell Hopkins visited a few days last week with Mrs. David Cossitt and children.
Scott Massengill had chicken pox last week.
Mr. & Mrs. Russell Ketchum, Gerry and Lisa visited with Mr. Floyd Wallace Monday.
Friday Mr. & Mrs. Albert Gunter of Belden visited relatives.
The poem “Ocer Benton County Way”, by Mrs. Eva Beasley was enjoyed.
Michael Thompson spent a few days last week in Tippah Couny Hospital.
Mr. & Mrs. Howard Wayne Courson of Tuscumbia, Ala., are the new parents of a son, Howard Michael, March 20. Grandparents are Mr. & Mrs. Howard Courson of Memphis and Mrs. W. W. Collier.
Mr. Jim Baker spent Sunday with Mr. & Mrs. Floyd Wallace.
Visitors with Mr. & Mrs. Dett Gadd Saturday and Sunday were Mr. & Mrs. Gary Gadd, Lisa and Chip of Memphis. They also visited Mr. & Mrs. Minor of Ripley Sunday.
Little Diane Radash came home from LeBonner Hospital Friday and is improving.