March 18, 1971
Local and Personal
Mrs. Audra Finnie, Batesville, spent last week with her sister and her husband, Mr. & Mrs. Jim Ford.
James Norris entered the Baptist Hospital, Memphis, Sunday, underwent surgery Tuesday.
Mr. Robert Steele Sr., Oak Ridge, Tenn., is visiting his son and family, Mr. & Mrs. Bob Steele, Jr., Scotty, Robbie and Mark.
Mr. & Mrs. Hubert Whitehorn, Mr. & Mrs. Alvie Ferguson and Robin, Memphis, were guests of Mr. & Mrs. Joe Autry and Sherrill Sunday.
In the absence of Rev. Billy Burney, pastor of Ashland Baptist Church, Jimmy Autry of Mississipp College, Clinton, filled the pulpit Sunday morning, Rev. Harry Phillis, Sunday night.
Mrs. Carrie Curtis is at home after an extended visit with relatives at Tunica.
Mr. & Mrs. J. B. Miskelley spent the weekend at Memphis with their daughter, Mrs. Danny Renfro while her husband was in training at Tupelo. Phyllis is now a patient at the Baptist Hospital.
Mr. Jimmie Wilson and Chris of Tupelo spent part of the weekend with Mr. & Mrs. Leroy Wilson, Pam and David.
Linda White from Clarksdale spent the weekend with her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Terrell White and Elizabeth.
Mrs. M. E. Hill, Mr. & Mrs. Lee Carroll visited Mrs. Hill’s parents, Mr. & Mrs. C. K. Nixon at Paden Friday night.
Recent visitors with the O. E. Davis and Russell Jordan families were Mrs. J. W. Melton and Renee, Mr. & Mrs. Fayette Davis, Terry and Jerry, Mr. & Mrs. Kerry Melton and Brent all of Memphis.
Mr. & Mrs. Pat Autry, Patrick and Nancy, Louisville visited the Niles Autry and the Tim Kidd families during the weekend.
Mrs. Raymond Shields and Beverly, Fulton were Sunday guests of the Tony Farese family. Mrs. Edith Bishop, also of Fulton was guest of Mrs. Marvin Crawford, Sunday.
Mr. & Mrs. Bobby King, Jerry, Gena and Robert, Senatobia, visited the S. L. Davis and the Joe Moody families during the weekend.
Mrs. Larry Rushing is a patient at Tippah County Hospital, Ripley.
Mrs. Ross Shelby and Mrs. Louise Nunnaly spent part of the weekend in Memphis visiting Mrs. Myrtle Humphrey and Mr. & Mrs. Arthur Shelby.
Miss Sherry Childers spent the spring holidays visiting the David Franks family in Oak Ridge, Tenn. She accompanied Mr. & Mrs. Don Ward and Clark of Southaven Miss., and they returned home Sunday.
Mr. & Mrs. N. T. Childers spent the weekend in Memphis and Hernando visiting relatives. On Sunday afternoon, they accompanied Mr. & Mrs. Lex Wooten on a tour of DeSoto County noting the changes and improvements being made in this fast growing community.
South of Ashland
Mr. & Mrs. Raiford Bullock recently moved from Hickory Flat to the Springdale subdivision. Mr. Raifod is music director of Springdale Baptist Church.
Pvt. Mark Ormon came recently by plane from Washington, D.C., for a brief visit with his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Shirley Ormon.
Mr. & Mrs. Robert Wilson and sons spent Saturday and Sunday with Mr. & Mrs. Earl Wilson.
Mr. & Mrs. J. B. Wilson of Memphis spent Tuesday with Mr. & Mrs. Richard Howell and Mrs. Georgie Lee Wilson.
From Mrs. Mary Ann Reyes of Connecticut we learn they have had 62 days of below zero weather and deep snow all winter.
Diane Radash, 10 month old daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Raymond Radash will undergo surgery at Le Bonner Hospital March 15th.
Mr. & Mrs. David Cossitt, Mark and Tina visited Mrs. Russell Hopkins Sunday.
Mr. & Mrs. Bill Simpson recently visited Mr. & Mrs. C. O. Simpson.
Mr. & Mrs. Bobbie Gadd are the new parents of a daughter, Cindy Delane, Feb. 19, at Union County Hospital. Grandparents are Mr. & Mrs. Clyde Colston of Holly Springs and Mr. & Mrs. Raymond Gadd of Hickory Flat.
Mr. & Mrs. Leonard M. Whitehorn Jr., of Potts Camp announce the arrival of a daughter, Melissa Paige at Union County Hospital, January 22. She has a brother, Michael, to welcome her.