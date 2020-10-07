RIPLEY • A special Night Market on Main is set this Saturday, Oct. 10 from 5-8 p.m. on Ripley’s square.
The event, an extension of the Ripley Main Street Farmers Market, will feature crafts, food, and music.
“We have lots of vendors signed up, and St. Mathews Church will be selling food,” said Main Street Director Elizabeth Behm. “We’ll have music, and the football games will be showing in front of Maxx South. Ripley Arts Council will have clips of their previous plays showing, and they’re also selling some of the play costumes.”
Behm said she is excited about having youth vendors at this market.
“Kids have been perfecting their craft since quarantine, and they’re ready to sell! We encourage any youth to sell their baked goods or crafts, even if it’s just a few things.”
To participate in the Night Market on Main, contact Main Street at 662-512-0226. Booths are $10 apiece.
The regular Ripley Main Street Farmers Market will continue every Saturday from 7-11 a.m. until the end of October.