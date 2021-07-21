Our July 11th service included special music from the Mathis Family, “I Want To Stroll Over Heaven With You”. The children and youth choir also sang, “See A Victory”. Bro. Don’s message, “Moved With Compassion” was taken from Matthew 9.
“Then Jesus went about all the cities and villages, teaching in the synagogues, preaching the gospel of the kingdom, and healing every sickness and every disease among the people. But when He saw the multitudes, He was moved with compassion for them, because they were weary and scattered, like sheep having no shepherd. Then He said to His disciples, ‘The harvest truly is plentiful, but the laborers are few. Therefore, pray the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers unto His harvest.’” Matthew 9:35-38
In Matthew 9 we learn that Jesus performed many miraculous acts. He met a man whose daughter had died; He raised her from the dead. There was a woman stricken with 12 years of bleeding; she touched His garment and was healed. He gave sight to two blind men. He saw a demon-possessed man and cast out the demons. There are other examples from His journey. Jesus performed these miracles and changed people’s lives forever. Jesus set about His way teaching, preaching, healing and seeing. He was teaching in the synagogues. He preached the gospel. He healed the suffering of many along the way. As He traveled, He saw the people, not in the way of looking at them. He could feel their pain. He empathized with them. He was moved by that feeling feel their pain. He empathized with them. He was moved by that feeling to compassion, wanting to ease their suffering. He saw that they were shepherdless sheep. They were aimless, wandering without purpose, with no direction, lost, clueless. He felt compassion – that gut-wrenching, heart-felt, feet/hands moving, love-generated passion.
Today we all as Christians have a responsibility to carry on with Jesus’ work. We are not capable of accomplishing this alone. We have to pray for God to give us the words and the ability through Jesus Christ to make a difference in people’s lives. Our problem is not that we are not teaching in the church; that we are not preaching the Gospel; that we are not reaching out to those in need. The real issue today is that we are not being moved by compassion when we see wandering, clueless, lost people.
The harvest is plentiful. There are many people out there in our communities who are searching for answers to life. “Why am I here?” What is my purpose?” We cannot answer their questions and give them hope unless we answer those questions for ourselves. Fruit is hanging on the vines, no one wants to pick/ no one wants it. Lost people, hurting people are everywhere. The more perverse our society becomes the bigger our harvest grows. There is a shrinking labor force. The workers are few. No one is moved by compassion. Everyone is self-consumed. Pray that God sends more workers into the harvest. We need to exercise Jesus’ actions in reverse. We need to start with seeing, when we witness suffering, offer help. Heal the suffering as much as we can and pray for Jesus’ assistance. This will help people to be open to what you tell then about Jesus and His miraculous works. Preaching – tell all about the Gospel of Jesus and how it has changed our lives. Then teach and explain with the divine aid of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.
Until we start reaching out to the lost, and disillusioned, and suffering with compassion and empathy, our society will continue this downward spiral.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
In July we are collecting clothes for the Christmas Shoeboxes.
Adult choir has resumed on Wednesday nights at 6 p.m., We would love to see newcomers to grow our choir.
“Make a joyful shout to the LORD, all you lands! Serve the LORD with gladness: Come before His presence with singing.” Psalm 100:1
“Oh, sing to the LORD a new song! For He has done marvelous things. . .” Psalm 98:1
July 25 at 5 p.m. Church wide Ice Cream Social (Homemade) and Gospel Singing
There will be a one-day Women’s Event at Bartlett Baptist August 21. Contact Paula DeVore for details if you are interested in going.
The Oakland Baptist Church Children and Youth Committee has reserved The Fellowship Christian Retreat at Crow’s Neck (at Bay Springs) for September 3rd -5th for a Children/Youth Camp for children K-12. The cost per person for the entire weekend will be $97.50. Notify Amanda Dollar if you would like to help or sponsor a child. They plan to divide campers up by age and have age appropriate lessons and activities. We would love to see this become an annual event for the area children. We also extend an invitation to other area churches to join us in this event. We welcome all area children and youth leaders to help lead lessons. Deadline for signing up is August 8th. More information will follow in the coming weeks.
Currently we are holding services in the Family Life Center at 11 a.m. on Sundays. The Ladies Sunday School Class is being held in the Sanctuary and Men’s Sunday School Class is in the has Family Life Center. The Children are meeting for Sunday School in the Fellowship Hall. Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Wednesday Night Bible Study for the Adults is being held in the Sanctuary and the Children are meeting in the Family Life Center at 7 p.m.
Our services are still being broadcast over the radio for those who are more comfortable listening from their vehicles in the parking lot. Recordings of the Worship Service, as well as Wednesday night Bible Study and Sunday School lessons are still available on our Facebook page. Last week Bro. Don posted a new entry in his blog, Cellar Chatter, “The Bound Slave Becomes A Bond Slave”. You can read this and many other posts as https://cellarchatter.wordpress.com.
If you are looking for a church home, we would be honored to have you visit us. We are here to serve our community and would consider it a privilege to help in any way we can.
There are still many who need prayer for grief or sickness. Let us lift them up every time we pray for comfort and for a return to good health. Our country and our elected officials also need to be covered in prayer to make good decisions that will be pleasing to God and will bring glory to God. We have lost long time members of our church family in recent months. Please also be in prayer for their families and for our church family as we grieve this loss.
Have a wonderful week and God bless you all.