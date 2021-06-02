We were very happy to see Sue Brown back at the keyboard this week after an injury and extended recovery and rehab. Miss Elizabeth Dollar has done a wonderful job in Sue’s absence and we commend them both for their service to the Lord and to our church. The call to worship this morning was “Seek Ye First”. Special music was presented by Ray Reaves who sang “Why Me Lord? accompanied by Marty Mathis on guitar. Then the Mathis Family sang, “Just A Closer Walk with Thee.”
Bro. Don’s message was taken from 1 Thessalonians 3 and 4.
“Now may our God and Father Himself, and our Lord Jesus Christ, direct our way to you. And may the Lord make you increase and abound in love to one another and to all, so that He may establish your hearts blameless in holiness before our God and Father at the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ with all His saints.
‘Finally then, brethren, we urge and exhort in the Lord Jesus that you should abound more and more, just as you received from us how you ought to walk and to please God; for you know what commandments we gave you through the Lord Jesus. For this is the will of God, your sanctification: that you should abstain from sexual immorality, that each of you should know how to possess his on vessel in sanctification and honor, not in passion of lust, like the Gentiles who do not know God; that no one should take advantage of and defraud his brother in this matter, because the Lord is the avenger of all such, as we also forewarned you and testified. For God did not call us to uncleanness, but in holiness. Therefore, he who rejects this does not reject man, but God, who has also given us His Holy Spirit,” 1 Thessalonians 3:11 – 4:8
Paul’s prayer for the church at the beginning of this passage tells us three things God is doing. First, He directs our path. He shows us where to go, when to go, and what to do. If we are submitted to God, He will make sure we are where we need to be at the appropriate time. Secondly, He impacts our love. “Now may the Lord direct your hearts into the love of God and into the patience of Christ.? 2 Thessalonians 3:5 God’s love is abounding in us will change the world. Third and last, He establishes our hearts blameless in holiness. We are not holy. We can only become holy through the mercy and grace of our Lord Jesus Christ.
How often do we seek the will of God? In 1 Thessalonians 4 Paul shares that information with us.
1) Abstain from sexual immortality – take control of your body.
2) Take possession of your vessel in sanctification and honor not in lust as unbelievers.
3) Do not take advantage of or defraud your brother. Your immoral affects others and the Lord is the great avenger.
Give your body to God’s control, not for your own pleasures. He is at work to change us to make us a vessel He can use and that will honor Him.
Announcements
We are also planning to have VBS this year July 15 – 17. We will need volunteers to help with the children.
Currently we are holding services in the Family Life Center at 11 a.m. on Sundays. The Ladies Sunday School Class is being held in the Sanctuary and Men’s Sunday School Class is in the Family Life Center. The Children are meeting for Sunday School in the Fellowship Hall. Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Wednesday Night Bible Study for the Adults is being held in the Sanctuary and the Children are meeting in the Family Life Center at 7 p.m.
Our services are still being broadcast over the radio for those who are more comfortable listening from their vehicles in the parking lot. Recordings of the Worship Service, as well as Wednesday night Bible Study and Sunday School lessons are still available on our Facebook page
If you are looking for a church home, we would be honored to have you visit us. We are here to serve our community and would consider it a privilege to help in any way we can.
There are still many who need prayer for grief or sickness. Let us lift them up every time we pray for comfort and for a return to good health. Our country and our elected officials also need to be covered in prayer to make good decisions that will be pleasing to God and will bring glory to God.
Have a wonderful week and God bless you all!