This third week of June and Father’s Day, the congregation sang “I’ll Fly Away” and “Grace Alone,” followed by special music by the Mathis Family singing “Thank you Lord for Your Blessings on Me” and “Your Cries Have Awoken the Master.” Bro. Don’s message from God this morning came from 1 John 1, 2, and 4.
“This is the message which we have heard from Him and declared to you, that God is light and in Him is no darkness at all. If we say that we have fellowship with Him, and walk in darkness, we lie and do not practice the truth. But if we walk in the light as He is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus Christ His Son cleanses us from all sin,” 1 John 1:5-7.
“My little children, these things I write to you, so that you may not sin. And if anyone sines, we have an Advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ the righteous. And He Himself is the propitiation for our sins, and not for ours only but also for the whole world,” 1 John 2:1-2.
“Beloved, let us love one another, for love is of God; and everyone who loves is born of God and knows God. He who does not love does not know God, for God is love. In this the love of God was manifested toward us, that God has sent His only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through Him. In this is love, not that we loved God, but that He loved us and sent His Son to the propitiation for our sins. Beloved, if God so loved us, we also ought to love one another,” 1 John 4:7-11.
We have fellowship with God the Father, with Jesus and that fellowship brings us joy. We have an advocate when we sin who is accurate, atoning, and bloody. We have propitiation. He (Jesus) is a personal propitiator for each of us. He is a sin-bearing propitiator (in order to absolve us from our sin). He is a universal propitiator (for the whole world) (that we might live). He is a sent propitiator. By the way, propitiator is not a real word. Jesus was the personification of propitiation. It is used here to demonstrate that Jesus was the propitiation sent by God to give us a way to bridge the gap between Him and mankind.
We have propitiation. He is a loving propitiator. He is a living proprietor.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
In June, we are collecting toys for Christmas and Shoeboxes.
Adult choir has resumed on Wednesday nights at 6 p.m.
We are also planning to have VBS this year July 14 – 16 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday the 17th from 10 a.m. to noon. Notify Stephanie Hill or Amanda Dollar if you would like to help in any way.
There will be a one-day Women’s Event at Bartlett Baptist on Aug. 21. Contact Paula DeVore for details if you are interested in going.
The Oakland Baptist Church Children and Youth Committee has reserved The Fellowship Christian Retreat at Crow’s Neck (at Bay Springs) for Sept. 3-5 for a Children/Youth Camp for children K-12. They plan to divide campers up by age and have age-appropriate lessons and activities. We would love to see this become an annual event for the area’s children. We also extend an invitation to other area churches to join us in this event. We welcome all area children and youth leaders to help lead lessons. More information will follow in the coming weeks.
Currently, we are holding services in the Family Life Center at 11 a.m. on Sundays. The Ladies Sunday School Class is being held in the Sanctuary and Men’s Sunday School Class is in the has Family Life Center. The Children are meeting for Sunday School in the Fellowship Hall. Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Wednesday Night Bible Study for the Adults is being held in the Sanctuary and the Children are meeting in the Family Life Center at 7 p.m.
Our services are still being broadcast over the radio for those who are more comfortable listening from their vehicles in the parking lot. Recordings of the Worship Service, as well as Wednesday night Bible Study and Sunday School lessons, are still available on our Facebook page.
If you are looking for a church home, we would be honored to have you visit us. We are here to serve our community and would consider it a privilege to help in any way we can.
There are still many who need prayer for grief or sickness. Let us lift them up every time we pray for comfort and for a return to good health. Our country and our elected officials also need to be covered in prayer to make good decisions that will be pleasing to God and will bring glory to God. We have lost long-time members of our church family in recent months. Please also be in prayer for their families and for our church family as we grieve this loss.
Have a wonderful week and God bless you all.