On May 30 we recognized our Kindergarten graduates. Congratulations to Noah Hopper, Colt Wright, Reed Voyles, Lily Winter, Sarah Jane Hill.
Our call to worship was “Onward Christian Soldiers” followed by “L Is The Victory”. Special from the Mathis Family was “Leave It There” and “Blessed Assurance”.
Bro. Don’s message this morning, “”Enslaved: The Bound Slave Becomes a Bond Slav”, came from 2 Timothy.
“Be diligent to present yourself approved to God, a worker who does not need to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth. But shun profane and idle babblings; for they will increase to more ungodliness. And their message will spread like a cancer. Hymenaeus and Philetus are of this sort, who have strayed concerning the truth saying that the resurrection is already past and they overthrow the faith if some. Nevertheless, the solid foundation of God stands, having this seal: 'The Lord knows those who are His’ and ‘Let everyone there are not only vessels of gold and silver, but also of wood and clay, some for honor and some for dishonor. Therefore, if anyone cleanses himself from the latter, he will be a vessel of honor, sanctified for the Master, prepared for every good work. Flee also youthful lusts; but pursue righteousness, faith, love, peace with those who call on the Lord, but of a pure heart. But avoid foolish and ignorant disputes, knowing that they generate strife. And a servant of the Lord must not quarrel but be gentle to all, able to teach, patient in humility, correcting those who are in opposition, if God perhaps will grant them repentance, so that they may know the truth and that they may come to their senses and escape the snare of the devil having been taken captive by him to do his will.” 2 Timothy 3:15-26
In Deuteronomy 15 we learn about the law concerning bondservants. If you had a slave, they worked for you for 6 years and in the 7th year, you were to set them free. However, if they choose to stay with you, they became a bond slave.
We were once bound to our sin, But Jesus set us free. In our desire to remain and choosing to serve God, we become bond slaves.
What makes a bound slave become a bond slave? A bond slave must handle truth rightly. He must handle the word of truth diligently, approvingly, unashamedly, and accurately. They must avoid those who stray from the truth. Bond slaves must avoid profane chatters. This type of babbling leads to further ungodliness and spreads like a cancer. Bond slaves must avoid foolish and ignorant disputers. They generate strife from and resist the truth.
We must make a constant effort to spend time every day in the word of God. Not only that but sharing what we learn in a manner which God would approve of. We have no need to feel shame when sharing what we have learned.
Bond slaves must embrace the seals. God’s foundation remains solid. The Lord knows those who are His own. Those who name the Name must abstain from wickedness.
“For men will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, unloving, unforgiving, slanders, without self-control, brutal, despisers of good, traitors, headstrong, haughty, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having a form of godliness but denying its power. And from such people turn away!” 2 Timothy 3:2-5
We are to avoid such people.
Bond slaves must live to lead others to the truth. Do not be quarrelsome, but gentle. Don’t be impatient, but teachable/able to teach. Don’t be arrogant, but humble correctors.
Announcements
In June we are collecting toys for the Christmas Shoeboxes.
We are also planning to have VBS this year July 15 – 17. We will need volunteers to help with the children.
Currently we are holding services in the Family Life Center at 11 a.m. on Sundays. The Ladies Sunday School Class is being held in the Sanctuary and Men’s Sunday School Class is in the Family Life Center. The Children are meeting for Sunday School in the Fellowship Hall. Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Wednesday Night Bible Study for the Adults is being held in the Sanctuary and the Children are meeting in the Family Life Center at 7 p.m.
Our services are still being broadcast over the radio for those who are more comfortable listening from their vehicles in the parking lot. Recordings of the Worship Service, as well as Wednesday night Bible Study and Sunday School lessons are still available on our Facebook page
There are still many who need prayer for grief or sickness. Let us lift them up every time we pray for comfort and for a return to good health. Our country and our elected officials also need to be covered in prayer to make good decisions that will be pleasing to God and will bring glory to God.
Have a wonderful week and God bless you all!