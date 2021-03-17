Greetings from Oakland Community!
We had a lovely music service this week, led by Bro. Terry Wilburn and Special music by the Mathis Family. Bro. Don’s message, “Once For All Sacrifice”, came from the Book of Hebrews.
Before Jesus, the people had to go to the priests and animals were sacrificed for the sins of the people. Even the priests had to offer sacrificial animals for the forgiveness of their own sins. But once Jesus came to be our sacrifice, it was evident that the animals could not provide the forgiveness that Jesus was able to offer.
“For it is not possible that the blood of bulls and goats could take away sin.” Hebrews 10:1
Leviticus was a shadow pointing forward to the sacrifice Jesus would make.
“For if He were on earth, He would not be a priest, since there are priests who offer the gifts according to the law; who serve the copy and shadow of the heavenly things, as Moses was divinely instructed when he was about to make the tabernacle For He said, ‘See that you make all things according to the pattern shown you on the mountain.’” Hebrews 8:4-5
“Therefore, it was necessary that the copies of the things in the heavens should be purified with theses, but the heavenly things themselves with better sacrifices than these. For Christ has not entered the holy places made with hands, which are copies of the true, but into heaven itself, now to appear in the presence of God for us;” Hebrews 9:23-24
“It was symbolic for the present time in which both first and sacrifices are offered which cannot make him who performed the service perfect in regard to the conscience ---” Hebrews 9 9:
As stated earlier even the High Priests had certain accommodations to be met before they could perform offerings for the people. These provisions serve to qualify him to be called.: 1) He had to be from the tribe of Levi; 2) He had to offer sacrifice for himself because he was a sinner too. Even then they could not eliminate sin; so, the sacrifices were continual. In Hebrews 10:1 we are told that those sacrifices could not make the people perfect. Verse 4 tells us that the blood of bulls and goats could not take away sin.
Jesus came to do God’s will. God’s will must be done, a perfect offering was needed to take away sin. We needed a better sacrifice than bulls and goats. Jesus was the one and for all sacrifice; once for all time; once for all people.
The once and for all sacrifice made it possible for me and you to stand before God. Jesus effectively sanctified. Jesus “By that will we have been sanctified through the offering of the body of Jesus Christ once for all.” Hebrews 10:10
“For by one offering He has perfected forever those who are being sanctified.” Hebrews 10:14
After sacrificing himself, Jesus sat down at the right hand of God. He had done His work. His purpose was to be one sacrifice for us forever, perfected forever those who are being sanctified.
Perfect means complete. Jesus set in place a way for us to be complete. What do we need to do? Keep our eyes on Jesus, follow and fear Him. He is perfect; I am not. One day when He calls us home – we will be complete.
“Therefore, brethren, having boldness to enter the Holiest by the blood of Jesus, by a new and living way which He consecrated for us, through the veil, that is, His flesh, and having a High Priest over the house of God, let us draw near with a true heart in full assurance of faith, having our hearts sprinkled from an evil conscience and our bodies washed with pure water. Let us hold fat the confession of our hope without wavering, for He who promised is faithful. And let us consider one another in order to stir up love and good works, not forsaking the assembling ourselves together, as is the manner of some, but exhorting one another, and so much the more as you see the Day approaching.” Hebrews 10:19-25
Draw near to Him. Hold fast to the confession of our hope and consider how we provoke each other to good works. One sacrifice for all of us; forever. A once-for-all sacrifice that touches us in our lost condition and continues to move us in our saved condition until we reach completion in His presence.
Our services are still being broadcast over the radio for those who are more comfortable listening from their vehicles in the parking lot. Recordings of the Worship Service, as well as Wednesday night Bible Study are still available on our Facebook page. Also, if you have not already seen
Although we did have a few technical difficulties this week, we are working to resolve them and share our services with those who are unable to join us physically.
If you are looking for a church home, we would be honored to have you visit us. We are here to serve our community and would consider it a privilege to help in any way we can.
“Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:6-7
God bless you all and be the church!