We are heading into a new season and leaving this interesting winter weather behind. Now on to spring and it’s interesting and sometimes terrifying weather. The change back to daylight savings time was marked by a week of warm temperatures and inviting sunshine, followed by a day of potentially terrifying thunderstorms and tornados.
On March 14th we enjoyed a special song from Bro. Terry Wilburn, “In Christ Alone”. Other special music from the Mathis family included: “Tell It to Jesus” and “Almost Home”. Bro. Don’s sermon, “The Smells of Worship” was taken from Mark 14:1-9.
When you come alive for Jesus there is an aroma. The scenario in this passage from Mark takes place near the Passover. Passover was a time to remember the events in Egypt that freed the Israelites. This includes remembering the sights, sounds and smells of that time. Some of the odors were not pleasant, such as, the dead and decaying remains of the creatures from the plagues. But some were pleasant and pleasing to God particularly the smell of the sacrificed lamb that was cooked and eaten, whose blood was placed on the doorways of the Israelites to mark the faithful to God and to be spared by the Angel of Death.
In Mark 14 a woman has brought in an expensive flask of oil and emptied the entire thing on Jesus’ head to show her devotion to Him. She has offered an expensive, aromatic gift to express her love for Jesus. But Jesus’ followers introduce the foul odor of complaining. They criticized and scolded her for the waste of the such an expensive item. The oil and flask could have been sold to help the poor. Such attitudes and complaining hinders and destroys worship.
Jesus’ response to their complaining- She is worshiping Him. He tells them to leave her alone. Her act of worship will be memorialized whenever the Gospel is preached. Their concern for the poor doesn’t seem genuine. But there will be time to give to them. Jesus time is short. He considers her gift of anointing as preparation for His body for burial, which He has explained will happen very soon.
It is upon us to remember that our worship has an aroma, a smell. While our worship as a pleasing odor to God, complaining and criticism also has an odor and it is not pleasing.
“For we are to God the fragrance of Christ among those who are being saved and among those we are perishing. To one we are the aroma of death leading to death, and to the other we are the aroma of life leading to life. . .” 2 Corinthians 2:15-16
The lingering impact. Everywhere the Gospel is preached this act by this woman will be memorialized. She will be an example of how to give all of yourself to Jesus. Offer your best, all of yourself, everything you own, your life and your death. For this has a pleasing aroma to God.
Our services are still being broadcast over the radio for those who are more comfortable listening from their vehicles in the parking lot. Recordings of the Worship Service, as well as Wednesday night Bible Study are still available on our Facebook page. Also, if you have not already seen Bro. Don’s blog, please check it out at https//cellarchatter.wordpress.com.
During the month of March, we are collecting crafts for the Christmas Shoeboxes.
If you are looking for a church home, we would be honored to have you visit us. We are here to serve our community and would consider it a privilege to help in any way we can.
There are still many who need prayer for grief or sickness. Let us lift them up every time we pray for comfort and for a return to good health. Our country and our elected officials also need to be covered in prayer to make good decisions that will be pleasing to God and will bring God’s blessings.
God bless you all and be the church!