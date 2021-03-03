On Feb. 21, the Oakland Baptist Church parking lot looked more like an ice-skating rink than a church parking lot. Out of concern for our members the morning service was posted to our Facebook page. Bro. Don’s message this week was “Salted” from the book of Mark.
“But whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in Me to stumble, it would be better for him if a millstone were hung around his neck, and he were throw into the sea. If your hand causes you to sin, cut it off. It is better for you to enter into life maimed, rather than having two hands, to go to hell, into the fir that shall never be quenched -- where ‘Their worm does not die, and the fire is not quenched. ‘And if your foot causes you to sin, cut it off. It is better for you to enter life lame, rather than having two feet, to be cast into hell, into the fire that shall never be quenched – where ‘Their worm does not die, and the fire is not quenched. ‘And if your eye causes you to sin, pluck it out. It is better for you to inter the kingdom of God with one eye, rather than having two eyes, to be cast into hell fire – where ‘Their worm does not die, and the fire is not quenched. ‘For everyone will be seasoned with fire, and every sacrifice will be seasoned with salt. Salt is good, but if the salt loses its flavor how will you season it? Have salt in yourselves and have peace with one another.” Mark 9:42-50
In this passage, Jesus uses three scenarios to emphasize the importance of our behaviors and the consistency of how we live verses how we talk. The first scenario Jesus tells them that it would be better for them to drown in the sea, than to cause someone else to sin. Then He tells them if their foot causes them to sin, cut it off and if their eye causes them to sin, pluck it out. Jesus wanted them to understand how important it was for them to follow Him, of giving their complete lives to Him and to understand the importance their actions have on the lives of others. Jesus is not promoting amputation or mutilation.
In verses 49 and 50 there are three statements about salt. First, salt is fiery. Everyone will be salted with fire. Salting with fire is a refining process to make us holy. Holiness is a work of God, by which, He brings us into conformity with who He is. Every sacrifice will be seasoned with salt. “And every offering of your grain offering you shall season with salt; you shall not allow the salt of the covenant of your God to be lacking from your grain offering. With all your offerings you shall offer salt.” Leviticus 2:13 We need to come to the place where every moment of our time is a sacrifice God is saying we need to sacrifice ourselves. “I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that you present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy acceptable to God, which is your reasonable service. And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and prefect will of God. Romans 12:1-2
Second, salt is good, but only if it is salty. Salt doesn’t become unsalty. How do you make salt salty again? “You are the salt of the earth; but if the salt loses its flavor; how shall it be seasoned? It is then good for nothing but to be thrown out and trampled underfoot by men.” Matthew 5:13
This saltiness requires a sacrifice of everything that keeps us from being what God wants us to
And lastly, being salty brings peace with God, with others and with ourselves. If we are not walking the walk of our faith and beliefs.
Be salt or be thrown aside as useless in the hands of God. Salt cannot become not salt, but we can lose our saltiness. It is inconsistent with our nature who we are. When this happens radical to make us salty again. We need God for it is He who crated us and made us salty to begin with.
We need to be salted with peace. We need to consistently be salting ourselves, consistently be salt. Continually. The result will be peace.
When we are constantly salty, we will be at peace with one another. At peace with God, with ourselves, and with others. Being salty means having been refined, having sacrificed everything that could come between us and God, laid it on the altar, allowed God to bring His holiness into our lives and the natural result of that is a peace in our relationships with others.
Our services are still being broadcast over the radio for those who are more comfortable listening from their vehicles in the parking lot. Recordings of the Worship Service, as well as Wednesday night Bible Study are still available on our Facebook page. Also, if you have not already seen Bro. Don’s blog, please check it out at https//cellarchatter.wordpress.com.
If you are looking for a church home, we would be honored to have you visit us. We are here to serve our community and would consider it a privilege to help in any way we can.
“Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:6-7
God bless you all and be the church!