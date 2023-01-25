Greetings from Oakland Baptist Church!
Our music service offered songs from the children’s choir, “Confidence” and “There Was Jesus” from the Mathis Family. Bro. Don’s sermon, “The Beatitudes of the Revelation” was taken from the Book of Revelation.
Revelation 1:3 tells us there are blessings in reading and keeping the words of this prophesy.
There are blessings for readers and hearers because they prioritize its importance. There are blessings because they make the effort to understand the message and they recognize the urgency of the message. There are blessings for the heeders of the revelation because the time is near.
“(Blessed are those who) … (heed) keep those things which are written in it; for the time is near.” Revelation 1:3. It is repeated in Revelation 22:7 “’Behold, I am coming quickly! Blessed is he who keeps the words of the prophecy of this book.’”
There are blessings because they accept its message as the truth and essential and because they do what the prophecy tells them to do.
There are blessings for the doers. “… ‘Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from now on.’ ‘Yes,’ says the Spirit, ‘that they may rest from their labors, and their works follow them.’” Revelation 14:13
There are blessings for the enduring believers during the Great Tribulation because they died for their faith in Jesus.
“’Behold, I am coming as a thief. Blessed is he who watches, and keeps his garments, lest he walk naked, and they see his shame.’” Revelation 16:15
They are blessed because they prepared for the arrival of Jesus.
There are blessings for the diners.
“…’Blessed are those who are called to the marriage supper of the Lamb.’ And he said to me, ‘These are the true sayings of God.’” Revelation 19:19
They are blessed to be invited and to be participating in this wedding feast of the Lamb of God.
“Blessed are those who do His commandments, (wash their robes), that they may have the right to the tree of life and may enter through the gates into the city.” Revelation 22;14
They are blessed because they have been washed from sin and they have the right to the tree of Life. They are blessed by their washing; they have gained entrance.
The Book of Revelation is filled with blessings for those who read and study the prophecy. The time is near, so get started.
Announcements
On Jan. 29: Lord’s Supper
Church services: Sunday School 10 a.m.; Worship Service 11 a.m.; Wednesday Night Adult Choir Practice 6 p.m.; Adult Bible Study and Children’s Meeting 7 p.m. Sunday Morning Worship Service is now available Live on Facebook. Our services are still being broadcast over the radio for those who are more comfortable listening from their vehicles in the parking lot. Recordings of the Worship Service, as well as Wednesday night Bible Study and Sunday School lessons are still available on our Facebook page. You can check out Bro. Don’s blog at https://cellarchatter.wordpress.com.
There is no better time than right now to make a commitment to the Lord and get involved in a new relationship with God by visiting the church, visit several, find the place where you feel closest to God. We would be honored to welcome visitors and maybe you can find a kinship with us. It is our desire to serve our communities and let Christ’s light shine through us like a beacon, drawing others to Him.
There are many struggling to find peace and happiness, for whatever reason; lost loved ones, family problems, illness, financial issues, mental health issues, or just the state of our world; remember to lift them up in prayer that they might feel the comfort of our Lord. Our country and elected officials also need to be covered in prayer to make good decisions that will be pleasing to God and will bring glory to God.
God bless you all!
