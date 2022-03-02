Hello from the Oakland Community and Oakland Baptist Church.
Our February 20th service began with special music from the Mathis Family, “I Feel Like Travelling On” and from the Children/Youth Choir, “Holy Spirit.” Bro. Don’s sermon “He Draws Us Through the Needle’s Eye” came from Luke 18.
“Now a certain ruler asked Him, saying, ‘Good Teacher, what shall I do to inherit eternal life?’ So, Jesus said to him, ‘Why do you call Me good? No one is good but One, that is. God. You know the commandments: “Do not commit adultery,” “Do not murder,” “Do not steal,” “Do not bear false witness,” “Honor your father and your mother,”’ And he said, ‘All these things I have kept from my youth.’ So, when Jesus heard these things, He said to him, ‘You still lack one thing, Sell all that you have and distribute to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven ; and come, follow Me.’ But when he heard this, he became very sorrowful, for he was very rich. And when Jesus saw that he became very sorrowful, He said, ‘How hard it is for those who have riches to enter the kingdom of God! For it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God.’ And these who heard it said, ‘Who then can be saved?’ But He said, ‘The things which are impossible with men are possible with God.’” Luke 18:18-27
“No one can come to me unless the Father who sent Me draws him. And I will raise him up on the last day.” John 6:14
“And He said, ‘Therefore I have said to you that no one can come to Me unless it has been granted to him by My Father.’ From that time many of His disciples went back and walked with Him no more. Then Jesus said to the twelve, ‘Do you also want to go away?’” John 6:66-67
How does God pull us through the eye of the needle? He draws us thru the needle’s eye by revealing who is Good. Jesus shows the requirements of goodness. The commandments reveal the standards and thus expose failures, frailties, sins, and iniquities. He draws us thru the needle’s eye by exposing what is missing. The one thing you lack is the faith, the resolve, and the commitment to follow Jesus. He draws us thru the needle’s eye by doing the impossible. Man cannot pull himself thru the needle’s eye on his own. It is impossible but, with God all things are possible. God draws us thru the needle’s eye by doing the impossible. God pulls us thru easily. We cannot save ourselves or have the courage and resolve to follow Jesus all on our own. Worldly things distract us. We reach for the shiny things even though we know that it leads us away from God. But with God’s help we can have the strength to commit and the resolve to stay on the right path. God draws us to Himself thru Jesus and gives us the desire to commit our hearts to following Jesus. He does the impossible.`
ANNOUNCEMENTS
In February we are collecting accessories for Operation Christmas Child. Accessories include: Sunglasses, jewelry, hair clips, ponytail holders, etc. These monthly collections will be assembled to create as many shoe boxes as possible. Donations are greatly appreciated, by Oakland and by the children who receive them.
Church services: Sunday School 10 am; Worship Service 11 am; Wednesday Night Adult Choir Practice 6 pm; Adult Bible Study and Children’s Meeting 7 pm. Our services are still being broadcast over the radio for those who are more comfortable listening from their vehicles in the parking lot. Recordings of the Worship Service, as well as Wednesday night Bible Study and Sunday School lessons are still available on our Facebook page. You can check out Bro. Don’s blog at https://cellarchatter.wordpress.com.
If you are looking for a church home, we would be honored to have you. We are here to serve our community and would consider it a privilege to help in any way we can.
There are still many who need prayer for grief or sickness. Let us lift them up every time we pray for comfort and for a return to good health. Our country and our elected officials also need to be covered in prayer to make good decisions that will be pleasing to God and will bring glory to God.
God bless you all.