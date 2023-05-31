Greetings from Oakland Baptist Church!
The sermon on May 14 titled, "The Silence and the Noise of the Seventh Seal" was derived from Revelation 8:1-5.
“When He opened the seventh seal, there was silence in heaven for about half an hour. And I saw the seven angels who stand before God, and to them were given seven trumpets. Then another angel, having a golden censer, came and stood at the altar. He was given much incense, that he should offer it with the prayers of all the saints upon the golden altar which was before the throne. And the smoke of the incense, with the prayers of the saints, ascended before God from the angel’s hand. Then the angel took the censer, filled it with fire from the altar, and threw it to the earth. And there were noises, thunderings, lightnings, and an earthquake.” Revelation 8:1-5
Seventh Seal Silence – The opening of the 7th Seal is met with 30 minutes of silence. It is a silence of awe, of anticipation, expectation. It is the calm before the storm.
The Seventh Seal Sounding - The 7 angels standing before God were given 7 trumpets. They were preparing to sound their trumpets. In scripture, trumpets were used for several purposes: to declare war, to assemble the congregation, to introduce kings, to call attention to God, to announce judgment, and to announce the fall of enemies.
The Brazen Altar - outside the Holy Place, offered sacrifices on it, dealt with the problem of sin.
The Altar of Incense - in the Holy Place, put fire and incense on it, symbolic of prayer offered outside.
The Seventh Seal Storm – Noises, Thunders, Lightnings and an Earthquake
The 7 Trumpets Sounding of Judgment: The 1st Trumpet – Vegetation Struck; The 2nd Trumpet – The Seas Struck; The 3rd Trumpet- Waters Struck; The 4th Trumpet – The Heavens Struck; The 5th Trumpet – The Locusts from the Bottomless Pit; The 6th Trumpet – The Angels from the Euphrates; The 7th Trumpet – The Kingdom Proclaimed.
The 7 Bowls of Judgments: The 1st Bowl – Loathsome Sores; The 2nd Bowl – The Sea Turns to Blood; The 3rd Bowl – The Waters Turn to Blood; The 4th Bowl – Men are Scorched; The Fifth Bowl – Darkness and Pain; The Sixth Bowl – The Euphrates Dried Up; The Seventh Bowl – The Earth Utterly Shaken.
But still they did not repent – Why?
“He who believes in Him is not condemned; but he who does not believe is condemned already, because he has not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God. And the is the condemnation that the Light has come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light because their deeds were evil.” John 3:18-19
Announcements
Operation Christmas Child will be collecting Personal Hygiene Items during the month of May.
The Baby Bottle Campaign for My Choices began on Mother’s Day and will run thru Father’s Day. Baby Bottles are available in the entry way of the Family Life Center.
Vacation Bible School: July 14-15
Service Hours: Sunday School 10 a.m.; Worship Service 11 a.m.; Wednesday night service for Adults and Children 7 p.m.; Wednesday night Adult Choir Practice 6 p.m.
The service is now available Live on Facebook. Recordings of the Worship Service, as well as Wednesday night Bible Study and Sunday School lessons still available on our Facebook page. You can check out Bro. Don’s blog at https://cellarchatter.wordpress.com.
