On Sunday, June 4, special Music from the Mathis Family “The Well” was followed by the Praise Choir singing “I’ll Fly Away” (Repeat performance for Bro. Steve Cohea)
Recognition of Bible Drillers:
Youth Division: Elizabeth Dollar received a Superior Certificate and Bailey Mathis received an Excellent Certificate.
Children’s Division: Cassie Wright, Asa Dollar, Wyatt Dollar, Emma Winter and Pately Price.
The sermon delivered by Bro. Steve Cohea came from Malachi 4.
“’Behold the day is coming, burning like an oven, and all the proud, yes, all who do wickedly will be stubble. And the day which is coming shall burn them up,’ says the LORD of hosts, ‘That will leave them neither root nor branch, but to you who fear My name the Sun of Righteousness shall arise with healing in His wings; and you shall go out and grow fat like stall-fed calves. You shall trample the wicked, for they shall be ashes under the soles of your feet on the day that I do this,’ says the LORD of hosts. ‘Remember the Law of Moses, My servant, which I commanded him in Horeb for all Israel, with the statutes and judgments.’” Malachi 4:1-4
There is only darkness without God’s light. On the first day of creation God said, “Let there be light”, The sun was not created until the fourth day. The light God turned onto the earth that first day was His light. As the sun shines on the earth and reflects on the moon giving us moonlight, so God’s light shining on Christians allows us to reflect Jesus. It is our mission as Christians to reflect His light on the lost.
Announcements
The Baby Bottle Campaign for My Choices began on Mother’s Day and will run thru Father’s Day. Baby Bottles are available in the entry way of the Family Life Center.
Work day for Homecoming: June 17
Father's Day: June 18
Work day for Homecoming: June 24
Oakland Baptist Church Homecoming: June 25
Vacation Bible School: July 14-15
Service Hours: Sunday School 10 a.m.; Worship Service 11 a.m.; Wednesday night service for Adults and Children 7 p.m.; Wednesday night Adult Choir Practice 6 p.m.
The service is now available Live on Facebook. Recordings of the Worship Service, as well as Wednesday night Bible Study and Sunday School lessons still available on our Facebook page. You can check out Bro. Don’s blog at https://cellarchatter.wordpress.com.
God bless you all!
