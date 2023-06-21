Greetings from Oakland Baptist Church!
On Sunday, June 11, the worship service began with special music from the Mathis Family “In His Time”. Elizabeth Dollar, Bailey Mathis, and Bratcher performed “Gratitude”.
Our guest speaker Bro. James Cox from Flat Rock Baptist Church in New Albany preached a message titled "A Faith Worth Dying For".
“Now Adam knew Eve, his wife, and she conceived and bore Cain, and said, ‘I have acquired a man from the LORD. Then she bore again, this time his brother, Abel. Now Abel was a keeper of sheep, but Cain was a tiller of the ground. And in the process of time it came to pass that Cain brought an offering of the fruit of the ground to the LORD. Abel also brought of the first born of his flock and of their fat. And the LORD respected Abel and his offering, but He did not respect Cain and his offering. And Cain was very angry, and his countenance fell.
‘So the LORD said to Cain, “Why are you angry? And why is your countenance fallen? If you do well, will you not be accepted? And if you do not do well, sin lies at the door. And its desire is for you. But you should rule over it.’
‘Now Cain talked with Abel his brother, and it came to pass, when they were in the field, that Cain against Abel, his brother and killed him.
‘Then the LORD said to Cain, ‘Where is Abel you brother?’ He said, ‘I do not know, Am I my brother’s keeper?’ And He said, “What have you done?’ The voice of your brother’s blood cries out to Me from the ground, it shall no longer yield its strength to you. A fugitive and a vagabond you shall be on the earth.’ And Cain said to the LORD, My punishment is greater than I can hear! Surely You have driven me out this day from the face of the ground, I shall be hidden from Your face; I shall be a fugitive and vagabond on the earth, and it will happen that anyone who finds me will kill me.” And the LORD said to him, ‘Therefore, whoever kills Cain, vengeance shall be taken on him sevenfold.’ And the LORD set a mark on Cain, lest anyone find him should kill him.” Genesis 4:1-15
Cain and Abel both brought offerings to the LORD. Abel’s offering was accepted, but Cain’s was not. But why? An answer can be found in Hebrews.
“By faith Abel offered to God a more excellent sacrifice than Cain through which he obtained witness that he was righteous, God testifying of his gifts; and through it he being dead still speaks.” Hebrews 11:4
Abel’s faith was strong, and his offerings given with reference. Cain’s was not. When we give our offering or sacrifice our time, the faith with which we act is most important. Just giving because we are expected to or because we know we are supposed to is not going to find favor with God.
Cain was given a second chance to redeem himself. If you do well, you will be accepted. But sin begats sin.
Cain’s sin began with his faithlessness and continued with his anger for not being excerpted. He then killed Abel and lied to God about it. Cain not only killed Abel, but also his lineage. Cain received his punishment from God, then he complained it was too stern.
We have to remember that when hard times and tribulations befall us, we are yet sinners in this world. God owes us nothing. We have created our own circumstances. But if we are repentant and strive to follow the teachings set forth in the bible, giving glory to God, then though God’s mercy we will have a home for us already prepared by Jesus. In heaven there will be no tears, fears, nor sorrow. There will only be peace, joy and love.
Announcements
Operation Christmas Child will be collecting toys during the month of June.
Work day for Homecoming: June 24
Oakland Baptist Church Homecoming: June 25
Vacation Bible School: July 13-15
Service Hours: Sunday School 10 a.m.; Worship Service 11 a.m.; Wednesday night service for Adults and Children 7 p.m.; Wednesday night Adult Choir Practice 6 p.m.
The service is now available Live on Facebook. Recordings of the Worship Service, as well as Wednesday night Bible Study and Sunday School lessons still available on our Facebook page. You can check out Bro. Don’s blog at https://cellarchatter.wordpress.com.
Please be in prayer for our country, our government officials, those who are suffering (financially, over the loss of loved ones, sickness, injury, and mentally)
God bless you all!
