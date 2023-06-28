Greetings from Oakland Baptist Church!
On Sunday, June 18, special music was presented by the Mathis Family, “Didn’t I Walk On the Water” and “Sometimes It Takes A Mountain”.
The sermon was brought by Bro. Bob Trotter.
Psalm 22 refers to the suffering of Jesus in order for our relationship with God to be restored. Jesus was the only one who could be forsaken by God, for He was the only one pure and perfect, without sin, deserving of God’s help.
“My God, My God, why have You forsaken Me? Why are You so far from helping Me, and from the words of My groaning? O My God, I cry in the daytime, but You do not hear, and in the night season, and am not silent. But You are holy, enthroned in the praises of Israel., Our fathers trusted in You; They trusted, and You delivered them. They cried to You, and were delivered; They trusted in You, and were not ashamed. But I am a worm, and no man; A reproach of Men, and despised by the people. All those who see Me ridicule Me; They shoot out the lip, they shade the head, saying , ‘He trusted in the LORD, let Him rescue Him; Let Him deliver Him, since He delights in Him!’ But You are He who took Me out of the womb; You made Me trust while on My mother’s breasts. I was cast upon You from birth. From My mother’s womb You have been My God. Be not far from Me, For trouble is near; For there is none to help.” Psalm 22:1-11
It was at Gethsemane where Jesus decided to sacrifice Himself for us. Jesus was made sin for us. God had to separate Himself from His Son and His humanity. So Jesus was left by Himself at Calvary. Had He not been separated from God – we would be.
“I am counted with those who go down to the pit; I am like a man who has no strength,” Psalm 88:4 (Those who are separated from the Lord as well as being separated from everyone else.)
“Then he cried and said, ‘Father Abraham, have mercy on me, and send Lazarus that he may did the tip of his finger in water and cool my tongue; for I am tormented in this flame.’" Luke 16:24 (Rich man in hell).
“Why do the nations rage, and the people plot a vain thing? The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together, against the LORD and against His Anointed, saying, ‘Let us break Their bounds in pieces and cast away Their cords from us.’” Psalm 2:1-3
“But know this, that in the last days perilous times will come: For men will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, unloving, unforgiving, slanderers, without self-control, brutal, despisers of good, traitors, headstrong, haughty, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having a form of godliness but denying its power. And from such people turn away!” 2 Timothy 3:1-5
Sound familiar? We are here!
He will come again -- soon!
“Now the Spirit expressly says that in the latter times some will depart from the faith, giving heed to spirits and doctrines of demons, speaking lies in hypocrisy, having their own conscience, seared with a hot iron, ...” 1 Timothy 4:1-2
People in our government today lie and lead the trusting astray.
We do not know how much time we have. I hope everyone reading this today will seize the opportunity to surrender their hearts to Jesus and follow His teaching.
For Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.”
He is the only way!
God Bless you all and I hope to see you on the other side one day.
Announcements
Operation Christmas Child will be collecting toys during the month of June.
Vacation Bible School: July 13-15
Service Hours: Sunday School 10 a.m.; Worship Service 11 a.m.; Wednesday night service for Adults and Children 7 p.m.; Wednesday night Adult Choir Practice 6 p.m.
The service is now available Live on Facebook. Recordings of the Worship Service, as well as Wednesday night Bible Study and Sunday School lessons still available on our Facebook page. You can check out Bro. Don’s blog at https://cellarchatter.wordpress.com.
Please be in prayer for our country, our government officials, those who are suffering (financially, over the loss of loved ones, sickness, injury, and mentally)
God bless you all!
