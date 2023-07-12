Bro. Randy Futral and his wife Olivia joined us on July 2. Bro. Randy delivered a wonderful message. We were honored to have them with us. Special music this week came from the Mathis Family, “There Was Jesus” and from the Praise Choir, “I Saw the Light”, featuring Bratcher Basham on banjo.
“I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that you present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable to God, which is your reasonable service. And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of you mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God.” Romans 12:1-2
Our service was bought for a price and we are to present ourselves as a living sacrifice.
“’I am the vine. You are the branches. He who abides in Me, and I in him bears much fruit; for without Me, you can do nothing.’” John 15:5
We are a part of God, but we were separated from Him by sin. Jesus bought us back with His sacrifice. We should gratefully surrender ourselves to His service.
“Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor stands in the path of sinners, nor sits in the seat of the scornful; but his delight is in the law of the LORD, and His law he meditates day and night. He shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that brings forth its fruit in its season, whose leaf also shall not wither, and whatever he does shall prosper.” Psalm 1:1-3
It does not matter what you have done, you can return to God. Surrender yourself to the service of God. If you ask Him, God will help you to walk away from sinful entanglements.
God wants only good things for us.
“But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control. Against such there is no law.” Galatians 5:22-23
Announcements
Operation Christmas Child is collecting Clothing Items for the month of July.
Vacation Bible School will be held on July 13-14 from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. and July 15 from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. There will be lessons, music, crafts, games, food and fun.
Service Hours: Sunday School 10 a.m.; Worship Service 11 a.m.; Wednesday night service for Adults and Children 7 p.m.; Wednesday night Adult Choir Practice 6 p.m.
The service is now available Live on Facebook. Recordings of the Worship Service, as well as Wednesday night Bible Study are still available on our Facebook page.
Remember to pray for our country, for all the sick and grieving, and for the local churches which are searching for new pastors. Have a blessed week.
God bless you all!
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.