Bro. Donald Pounders and his wife Gladys joined us on July 9. We were honored to have them with us. Special music this week came from the Mathis Family, “The Best is Yet to Come” and “Your Cries Have Awoken the Master”.
“And who is he who will harm you if you become followers of what is good? But even if you should suffer for righteousness’ sake, you are blessed. ‘And do not be afraid of their threats, nor be troubled.’ But sanctify the Lord God in your hearts, and always be ready to five a defense to everyone who asks you a reason for the hope that is in you, with meekness and fear; having a good conscience, that when they defame you as evildoers, those who revile your good conduct in Christ may be ashamed.” 1 Peter 3:13-16
Sanctify the Lord God in your hearts as Lord over all or not at all. Have a tender heart. Be prepared to defend the hope you have in the Lord with meekness. Meekness is not weakness; it is strength under control. When people see us, they should recognize that there is something different about us. We are children of God. We should act accordingly, so others can see and when asked we should be able to explain unapologetically what makes us the people we are and back it up with evidence from the word of God. We should have tough minds and trained hands.
Announcements
Operation Christmas Child is collecting Clothing Items for the month of July.
Service Hours: Sunday School 10 a.m.; Worship Service 11 a.m.; Wednesday night service for Adults and Children 7 p.m.; Wednesday night Adult Choir Practice 6 p.m.
The service is now available Live on Facebook. Recordings of the Worship Service, as well as Wednesday night Bible Study are still available on our Facebook page.
Remember to pray for our country, for all the sick and grieving, and for the local churches which are searching for new pastors. Have a blessed week.
God bless you all!
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&