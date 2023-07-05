Greetings from Oakland Baptist Church!
Oakland Baptist Church celebrated our 110th year with our Homecoming on June 25. We enjoyed praise, worship and fellowship.
Special Music was offered by: Bro. Terry Wilburn “Come to Jesus”; The Mathis Family “My Lord is Taking Good Care of Me” and from the Praise Choir “Jesus Does”. Our Praise Choir participants this week were Elizabeth, Wyatt, and Asa Dollar, Emily and Lucas Hall, Madison and Bailey Mathis, Tony Richerson and Tessa, Cassie and Colt Wright. We are very proud of these young people; they will be sharing the love of Jesus in song at a couple of revivals soon.
Tessa Wright gave her profession of faith; this week we are all very happy for her. Parker Robinson joined our church on promise of letter. We want to welcome these two into our church family and may they be richly blessed.
Homecoming message was brought to us from Bro. Steve Cohea out of Hebrews 4 and Psalm 95.
“Therefore, since a promise remains of entering His rest, let us fear lest any of you seem to have come short of it. For indeed the gospel was preached to us as well as to them; but the word which they heard did not profit them. Not being missed with faith in those who heard it. For we who have believed do enter that rest, as He has said: ‘So I swore in My wrath, “They shall not enter My rest,’ although the works were finished from the foundation of the world. For He has spoken in a certain place of the seventh day in this way: ‘And God rested on the seventh day from all His works’ and again in this place: ‘They shall not enter My rest.’ Since therefore it remains that some must enter it, and those to whom it was first preached did not enter because of disobedience, again He designates a certain day, saying in David, ‘Today,’ after such a long time, as it has been said: ‘Today, if you will hear His voice, do not harden your hearts.’ For if Joshua had given them rest, then He would not afterward have spoken of another day. There remains therefore a rest for the people of God. For he who has entered His rest has himself also ceased from his works as God did from His.” Hebrews 4:1-10
He offers us a chance to enter His rest. It is an opportunity to know Jesus more if you are saved. It is an opportunity to come to know Him if you are not. Do not harden your heart to the voice of God.
“O come, let us sing to the LORD! Let us shout joyfully to the Rock of our salvation. Let us come before His presence with thanksgiving; Let us shout joyfully to Him with psalms. For the LORD is the great God, and the great King about all gods. In His hand are the deep placers of the earth; the heights of the hills are His also. The sea is His, for He made it; and His hands formed the dry land. Oh come, let us worship and bow down; let us kneel before the LORD our Maker. For He is our God, and we are the people of His pasture, and the sheep of His hand. Today, if you will hear His voice: ‘Do not harden your hearts, as in the rebellion, as in the day of trail in the wilderness, when your fathers tested Me; they tried Me, though they saw My work. For forty years I was grieved with that generation, and said, ‘It is a people who go astray in their hears, and they do not know My ways.’ So I swore in My wrath, ‘They shall not enter My rest.’” Psalm 95:1-11
Our emphasis should be on a call to worship. Teach our children Godly ways, for if we do not the world will surely teach them ungodly and unrealistic ways. The world will teach lies. Today there is so much “entertainment” (and much of that entertainment is not wholesome and pure) to experience that we choose that over God, over Bible study, over praise and over worship. We may say we worship the one true God, but how are we spending our time? Our actions speak louder than words. God has given us an opportunity to enter into His rest, but that opportunity will not be offered forever. Heed His voice and the conviction in your heart before you experience His wrath.
Announcements
Operation Christmas Child will be collecting Toys in the month of June empty medicine bottles are also being collected.
Vacation Bible School will be held on July 13-14 from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. and July 15 from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
Service Hours: Sunday School 10 a.m.; Worship Service 11 a.m.; Wednesday night service for Adults and Children 7 p.m.; Wednesday night Adult Choir Practice 6 p.m.
The service is now available Live on Facebook. Recordings of the Worship Service, as well as Wednesday night Bible Study are still available on our Facebook page.
Please be in prayer for our country, our government officials, those who are suffering (financially, over the loss of loved ones, sickness, injury, and mentally) and be in prayer for our church.
God bless you all!
