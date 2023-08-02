Greetings from Oakland Baptist Church!
Bro. Brad Woolworth joined us on July 23rd. We were honored to have him with us.
Special music from the Mathis Family “All of Your Heart” and from the Praise Choir, “The Lord’s Prayer (It’s Yours) was shared.
“And you He made alive, who were dead in trespasses and sins, in which you once walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit who now works in the sons of disobedience, among whom also we all once conducted ourselves in the lusts of our flesh, fulfilling the desires of the flesh and of the mind, and were by nature children of wrath, just as the others. But God, who is rich in mercy, because of His great love with which He loved us, even when we were dead in trespasses, made us alive together with Christ (by grace you have been saved), and raised us up together, and made us sit together in the heavenly places in Christ Jesus, that in the ages to come He might show the exceeding riches of His grace in His kindness toward us in Christ Jesus. For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast. For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them.” Ephesians 2:1-10
In the Old Testament, there were works to be done to be saved. For example, the Israelites had to prepare a lamb, slaughter it, and put the blood on the doorway in order to be saved from the Angel of Death. But for us, all we have to do is put our faith and belief in Jesus. There is nothing we can do to save ourselves. Only Jesus’ love and sacrifice can save us. Once we are saved, we, out of gratitude, surrender our lives and set about doing God’s good works with the strength we receive from Jesus and the Holy Spirit.
Announcements
Operation Christmas Child in August we will collect school supplies. Empty medicine bottles are also needed.
Our next business meeting will be held August 13.
The Mathis Family and our Praise Choir have been invited to sing at Overton Hill Church on August 6 and 13. Be in prayer for them and if you are able come out and support and encourage them.
On August 6, our guest speaker will be Bro. Kara Blackard.
Service Hours: Sunday School 10 a.m.; Worship Service 11 a.m.; Wednesday night service for Adults and Children 7 p.m.; Wednesday night Adult Choir Practice 6 p.m.
The service is now available Live on Facebook. Recordings of the Worship Service, as well as Wednesday night Bible Study are still available on our Facebook page.
If you are searching for a church home, we would love to have you visit us. Remember to pray for our country, for all the sick and grieving, and for the local churches which are searching for new pastors. Have a blessed week.
God bless you all!
