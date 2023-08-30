On Sunday, Aug. 20, special music selections were offered by the Mathis Family.
The guest speaker was Bro. Sonny Knight. Bro. Sonny was joined by his wife Tracy and their son. It was an honor to have them with us.
The message this week, titled "The Heart of Jesus," came from Luke 23:34-43.
“Father forgive them” - Luke 23:34
While He was suffering on the cross, Jesus’ prayer was for us. Even today, when we fail Him, this prayer is for us.
“for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.” - Romans 3:23
“And the LORD was sorry that He had made man on the earth, and He was grieved in His heart.” - Genesis 6:6
God was sorry He had even created us. But Jesus provided a way back to God, a way to be forgiven.
Jesus’ plea/pray of His heart was for God’s forgiveness for mankind. Even though He was treated badly by the guards, who cast lots for Jesus’ clothing, Jesus still prayed for their forgiveness from God. His passion was to save us, all of us, for all time. Jesus continued His pursuit of His purpose until His death. The one criminal blasphemed Him along with the guards. The other defended Jesus and asked only that Jesus remember him. Jesus’ response to him? “Assuredly, I say to you, today you will be with Me in Paradise.” - Luke 23:43
Because of Jesus’ sacrifice, we, too, can be with Him in Paradise. Thank you, Jesus!
It was a very powerful message and I know I do not do it justice here. Please find the time to look it up on our Facebook page and listen to it in its entirety. Our page is Oakland Baptist Church (Walnut, MS).
Announcements
Labor Day is Sept. 4.
Service Hours: Sunday School 10 a.m.; Worship Service 11 a.m.; Wednesday night service for Adults and Children 7 p.m.; Wednesday night Adult Choir Practice 6 p.m.
The service is now available Live on Facebook. Recordings of the Worship Service, as well as Wednesday night Bible Study are still available on our Facebook page.
If you are searching for a church home, we would love to have you visit us. Remember to pray for our country, for all the sick and grieving, and for the local churches which are searching for new pastors. Have a blessed week.
God bless you all!
