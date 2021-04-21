Our April 11 service began with our call to worship, “In the Sweet By and By.” Bro. Terry Wilburn sang, “The Midnight Cry.” Special music was provided by the Mathis Family, “Had It Not Been” and “This World Is Not My Home.” Bro. Don’s sermon, “A Torn Curtain and A Torn Centurion”, came from Mark 15.
“And Jesus cried out with a loud voice and breathed His last. Then the veil of the temple was torn in two from top to bottom. So, when the centurion, who stood opposite Him, saw that He cried out like this and breathed His last, he said, ‘Truly this Man was the Son of God!’” Mark 15: 37-39.
“And Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, even so must the Son of Man be lifted up, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life,” John 3:14-15.
In Numbers 21, it is recorded that the Israelites turned on God and Moses, angry about the food and no water. So, God sent fiery serpents that bit the people, and many died. Then they cried to Moses to pray for God to take the serpents away. Per God’s instruction, Moses made a fiery serpent of bronze and set it on a pole. Anyone who was bitten had only to look upon the bronze serpent and they would not die.
Jesus explained being reborn to Nicodemus. In that scripture, He referred to the Numbers 21 passage.
“And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, even so must the Son of Man be lifted up, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have life eternal,” John 3: 14-15.
It was necessary for Jesus to be lifted up on the cross for man to give man a way back to God.
His Last Breath and the Torn Curtain.
When Jesus took His last breath, at the same moment, the veil of the temple was torn. The priest was in the Holy Place offering the evening sacrifice. As he peered into the Inner Sanctum, he must have been terribly afraid. It had ripped completely from top to bottom and there was no one else around. The curtain was not a flimsy sheer, but a heavy drape. It was not worn from time and use. What did it mean? The curtain was no longer necessary. It had been symbolic of the sin of man that built a wall between man and God. The torn curtain was a result of the perfect sacrifice that tore down the wall and bridged the distance between us and God.
His Last Breath and the Torn Centurion.
The watch that caused the tear. The Centurion was torn between rejecting and accepting. He watched the Way Jesus took His last breath. The Centurion was a tough, seasoned soldier in command of 100 men. This was not his first crucifixion. He had watched how Jesus responded to the ridicule. He heard the words Jesus spoke to God and to the thieves on either side of Him. He saw the manner in which Jesus drew His last breath.
The Centurion’s response to all he witnessed:
“Truly this Man was the Son of God.”
Announcements
Bible Drills are being held this month. Our church drill was held on April 14. The Association drill was April 18. The State drills will be April 22 in New Albany.
• Currently we are holding services in the Family Life Center at 11 a.m. on Sundays. The Ladies Sunday School Class is being held in the Sanctuary and Men’s Sunday School Class is in the Family Life Center. The children are meeting for Sunday School in the Fellowship Hall. Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Wednesday Night Bible Study for the adults is being held in the Sanctuary and the children are meeting in the Family Life Center at 7 p.m.
Our services are still being broadcast over the radio for those who are more comfortable listening from their vehicles in the parking lot. Recordings of the Worship Service, as well as Wednesday night Bible Study and Sunday School lessons, are still available on our Facebook page
If you are looking for a church home, we would be honored to have you visit us. We are here to serve our community and would consider it a privilege to help in any way we can.
There are still many who need prayer for grief or sickness. Let us lift them up every time we pray for comfort and for a return to good health. Our country and our elected officials also need to be covered in prayer to make good decisions that will be pleasing to God and will bring glory to God.
God bless you all.