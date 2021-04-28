April 18 was a little chilly, but the services at Oakland Baptist Church were warm and welcoming. We began our song service with the Call to Worship, “The Family of God”. Special Music from the Mathis Family, “Till the Storm Passes By” and “Where Could I Go But To the Lord.” Ending the song service, the congregation sang, “On Jordan’s Stormy Banks I Stand.” Bro. Don’s message, “Life, Light, Lamb, Lord” came from John 1.
“In the beginning with God. All things were made through Him, and without Him nothing was made that was made. In Him was life, and the life was the light of men. And the light shines in the darkness and the darkness did not comprehend it,” John 1:1-5.
The Word is the Life, The Life is the Light. The Light is the Lamb. The Lamb is the Lord.
“And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we beheld His glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth. John bore witness of Him and cried out saying, ‘This was He of whom I said, “He who comes after me is preferred before me, for He was before me.” And of His fullness we have all received, and grace for grace. For the law was given through Moses, but grace and truth came through Jesus Christ. No one has seen God at any time. The only begotten Son, who is in the bosom of the Father, He has declared Him,” John 1:14-18.
“The next day John saw Jesus coming toward him, and said, ‘Behold! The Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world! This is He of whom I said, “After me comes a Man who is preferred before me, for He was before me.” I did not know Him; but that He should be revealed to Israel, therefore, I came baptizing with water.’ And John bore witness, saying, “I saw the Spirit descending, and remaining on Him, this is He who baptizes with the Holy Spirit.” And I have seen and testified that this is the Son of God. Again, the next day, John stood with two disciples. And looking at Jesus as He walked, he said, “Behold the Lamb of God,”’ John 1:29-36.
In these passages, John reveals who Jesus is, what He came to do, and the impact He had on the lives of other people. Life, Light, Lamb. Lord.
The Word is the Life
The Life is personified in Jesus. The Life is Humanized – He became flesh. Life is eternalized. Our lives are thought of as being from birth to death. But Jesus life is eternal. God is eternal. Life is internalized. John was given the mission to help people understand what it was like to walk with Jesus. John had come to this great understanding that he needed to help others who came after him understand what he had experienced – to feel it internally.
The Life is the Light
The Light is Shining in darkness but is not comprehended. The Light is truly Enlightening, but Unloved. The Light is manifesting glory, but being come to and walked in.
“There was a man sent from God, whose name was John. This man came for a witness, to bear witness of the Light, that all through him might believe. He was not that Light but was sent to bear witness of that Light. That was the true Light which gives light to every man coming into the world,” John 1:6-9.
The Light is the Lamb.
"The glory of God illuminated it. The Lamb is its light,” Revelation 21:23
The Light did not just reveal the sin, He removed the sin. John bore witness that Jesus was the Son of God as it was revealed to him. He told everyone do not follow me. Follow Him. He verified Jesus as the Son of God.
The Lamb is the Lord.
The Lord is Christ. “He (Andrew) first found his own brother Simon and said to him. ‘We have found the Messiah,’ (which translated, the Christ). John 1:41
The Lord is the Son of God. The Lord is King of Israel. “Nathanael answered and said to Him, ‘Rabbi, You are the Son of God! You are the King of Israel!” John 1:49.
Jesus is the Life. Jesus is the Light. Jesus is the Lamb. JESUS IS LORD!
Announcements
Christmas Shoe Box collections in April are for stuffed animals. In May, we will be collecting personal hygiene items.
Bible Drills are being held this month. Our church drill was held on April 14. The Association drill was April 18. The State drill was held on April 22 in New Albany at Hillcrest Baptist Church. Representing Oakland Baptist Church in the Children’s Division were Ella Hopper, Wyatt Dollar, Asa Dollar and Bailey Mathis. In the Student Division, representatives were Elizabeth Dollar and Emma Hopper. We are very proud of all the representatives this year.
Throughout April we are collecting for the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering for Home Missions.
Currently, we are holding services in the Family Life Center at 11 a.m. on Sundays. The Ladies Sunday School Class is being held in the Sanctuary and Men’s Sunday School Class is in the Family Life Center. The Children are meeting for Sunday School in the Fellowship Hall. Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Wednesday Night Bible Study for the Adults is being held in the Sanctuary and the Children are meeting in the Family Life Center at 7 p.m.
Our services are still being broadcast over the radio for those who are more comfortable listening from their vehicles in the parking lot. Recordings of the Worship Service, as well as Wednesday night Bible Study and Sunday School lessons, are still available on our Facebook page
If you are looking for a church home, we would be honored to have you visit us. We are here to serve our community and would consider it a privilege to help in any way we can.
There are still many who need prayer for grief or sickness. Let us lift them up every time we pray for comfort and for a return to good health. Our country and our elected officials also need to be covered in prayer to make good decisions that will be pleasing to God and will bring glory to God.
Have a wonderful week and God bless you all!