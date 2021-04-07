We enjoyed a beautiful song service on the last Sunday of March. The congregation sang “Were You There?” led by Bro. Terry Wilburn, who followed with “It Is Finished.” The Mathis Family sang “The Lion and the Lamb” and “Amazing Grace.” Bro. Don’s inspiring message, “He Took My Place,” came from Mark 15.
“Immediately, in the morning the chief priests held a consultation with the elders and scribes and the whole council; and they bound Jesus, led Him away, and delivered Him to Pilate. Then Pilate asked Him, ‘Are You the King of the Jews?’ He answered and said to him, ‘It is as you say.’ And the chief priests accused Him of many things, but He answered nothing. Then Pilate asked Him again, saying, ‘Do You answer nothing? See how many things they testify against You!” But Jesus still answered nothing, so that Pilate marveled. Now at the feast he was accustomed to releasing one prisoner to them, whomever they requested. And there was one named Barabbas, who as chained with his fellow rebels; they had committed murder in the rebellion. Then the multitude, crying aloud, began to ask him to do just as he had always done for them. But Pilate answered them, saying, ‘Do you want me to release to you the King of the Jews?’ For he knew that the chief priests had handed Him over because of envy. But the chief priests stirred up the crowd, so that he should rather release Barabbas to them. Pilate answered and said to them again, “What them to you want me to do with Him who you call the King of the Jews?” So, they cried out again, ‘Crucify Him!” Then Pilate said to them, ‘Why, what evil has He done?” But they cried out all the more, ‘Crucify Him!' So, Pilate, wanting to gratify the crowd, released Barabbas to them; and he delivered Jesus, after he had scourged Him, to be crucified," Mark 15:1-15.
“And as it is appointed for men to die once, but after this the judgment, so Christ was offered once to bear the sins of many. To those who eagerly wait for Him He will appear a second time, apart from sin, for salvation,” Hebrews 9:27-28.
He took my sinful place, marked by the stains of my sinful life. We try to lessen the severity of our sins by comparing them to someone else’s. We try to blame our sin on someone else. We try to escape the penalty by saying we don’t do that anymore. But our sin is still there, an affront to God. It is not made less by comparison to others, and we cannot make sins of the past go away by living a better life today. Our sins are only forgiven and erased by the truth that Jesus took our sinful place.
He took my distant place. Our sin has separated us from God. Jesus was experiencing that separation for the first time when He said, “My God, why have You forsaken Me.” At that moment Jesus felt the enormity of the sins of man: past, present, and future, of the world and the distance it placed between us and God.
He took my painful place, where the penalty of sin is meted out. The law required people to live perfectly. But we are not capable of that. Jesus, the perfect sacrifice, paid the penalty for my sin and yours. It was a place where reconciliation occurred, where through Jesus’ sacrifice we were reconciled to God.
The cross enforces three truths:
The truth about myself
My sin must be extremely horrific for God to have sent His Son to earth to die for me.
The truth about God’s love
God’s love must be wonderful beyond comparison to have reached out so that my horrific sin could be forgiven.
The truth about Jesus
His salvation must be a free gift. It is not something I could earn.
John R. W. Stott – “The Cross of Christ”
“He took my sinful place, my distant place, my painful place so that I could stand in His place in the presence of God without being condemned,” Don Wilson.
Imagine a dirty, scruffy man standing in the distance. This man had been taken from his cell and led out, a free man. Barabbas was free. He saw another man go up the hill and be nailed to the cross. And as he watched this man die, he was shaken. An experience unknown to him before. Then he mumbled under his breath, “He. Took. My. Place,” Don Wilson.
He took my place, too. He took your place, too. And because He did, we can have eternal life. It is there for us to claim. Believe in Him. Trust in Him. Turn over all of yourself to Him. Accept this gracious gift He has set before you. The choice is yours, eternity with Him or in Hell.
Our services are still being broadcast over the radio for those who are more comfortable listening from their vehicles in the parking lot. Recordings of the worship service, as well as Wednesday night Bible Study and Sunday School lessons, are still available on our Facebook page
If you are looking for a church home, we would be honored to have you visit us. We are here to serve our community and would consider it a privilege to help in any way we can.
There are still many who need prayer for grief or sickness. Let us lift them up every time we pray for comfort and for a return to good health. Our country and our elected officials also need to be covered in prayer to make good decisions that will be pleasing to God and will bring God’s blessings.
God bless you all.