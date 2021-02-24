This has been a very interesting week to say the least. Winter storm warnings, watches and advisories have taken priority over the work week humdrum routines. The children have been splitting their time between online schoolwork and snowball fights, sledding, and snow cream. Valentine’s Day service at Oakland Baptist Church was relegated to online as roads became icy quickly on this Sunday morning.
Bro. Don’s message, titled “Servant Leaders for the Body” was taken from Luke 14 and was posted to our Facebook page.
“Now it happened, as He went into the house of one of the rulers of the Pharisees to eat bread on the Sabbath, that they watched Him closely. And behold, there was a certain man before Him who had dropsy. And Jesus, answering, spoke to the lawyers and Pharisees, saying, ‘Is it lawful to heal on the Sabbath?’ ‘But they kept silent. And He took him and healed him and let him go. Then He answered them, saying, ‘Which of you, having a donkey or an ox that has fallen into a pit, will not immediately pull him out on the Sabbath day?’ And they could not answer Him regarding these things. So He told a parable to those who were invited, when He noted how they chose the best places, saying to them: ‘When you are invited by anyone to a wedding feast, do not sit down in the best place, lest one more honorable than you be invited by him; and he who invited you and him come and say to you, “Friend, go up higher.” Then you will have glory in the presence of those who sit at the table with you. For whoever exalts himself will be humbled, and he who humbles himself will be exalted.’ Then He also said to him who invited Him, ‘When you give a dinner or a supper, do not ask your friends, your brothers, your relatives, nor rich neighbors, lest they also invite you back, and you be repaid. But when you give a feast, invite the poor, the maimed, and the lame, the blind. And you will be blessed, because they cannot repay you; for you shall be repaid at the resurrection of the just.’” Luke 14:1-14
There are 7 important principles to learn to lead as Jesus did.
Servant leaders humble themselves and wait for God to exalt them.
Servant leaders follow Jesus rather than seeking a position.
“Then James and John, the sons of Zebedee, came to Him, saying, ‘Teacher, we want You to do for us whatever we ask.’ And He said to them, ‘What do you want Me to do for you?’ They said to Him, ‘Grant us that we may sit, one on Your right hand and the other on Your left, in Your glory.’ But Jesus said to them, ‘You do not now what you ask. Are you able to drink the cup that I drink, and be baptized with the baptism that I am baptized with?’ They said to Him, ‘We are able.’ So Jesus said to them, ‘You will indeed drink the cup that I drink, and with the baptism I am baptized with you will be baptized; but to sit on My right hand and on My left is not Mine to give, but it is for those for whom it is prepared.’ Mark 10:35-40
James and John wanted position. But positions are given by God to those who humble themselves and who have suffered as Jesus suffered. In our world, people are often consumed with the desire to hold a position. We want to be rewarded for our service proportionately to our hard work and dedication. But spiritual rewards will be given by God according to His discretion.
Servant leaders surrender their rights to find greatness in service to others.
“And when the ten heard it, they began to be greatly displeased with James and John. But Jesus called them to Himself and said to them, ‘You know that those who are considered rulers over the Gentiles lord it over them, and their great ones exercise authority over them. Yet it shall be your servant. And whoever of you desires to be first shall be slave of all. For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give His life a ransom for many.’” Mark 10:41-45
You must surrender everything to the Father. Even though you have rights as a person or Christian you must be willing to surrender those rights and serve others. Are you willing to surrender everything, all your rights into the hands of Jesus?
Servant leaders risk serving other because they know that God is in control of their lives.
“Now before the Feast of the Passover, when Jesus knew that His hour had come that He should depart from this world to the Father, having loved His own who were in the world, He loved them to the end. And supper being ended, the devil having already put it into the heart of Judas Iscariot, Simon’s son, to betray Him, Jesus, knowing that the Father had given all things into His hands, and that He had come from God and was going to God, rose from supper and laid aside His garments, took a towel and girded Himself. After that, He poured water into a basin and began to wash the disciples’ feet, and to wipe them with the towel with which He was girded.” John 13:1-5
Jesus understood God was in control. He determined to serve these disciples even though He had a mission to perform. His mission was wrapped up in humility and service. We, too, can put everything into God’s hands. He is in control. We do not have to worry about what will happen. We already know how the story ends and it ends well for those who put their trust in God. God is still in control, make no mistake. Our mission is to humble ourselves and serve others.
Servant leaders take up Jesus’ title of servanthood to meet the needs of others.
Our society tells us we have to take care of ourselves. We have to fight for what is ours and fight to keep what is ours. Jesus message was the opposite. We need to serve one another. We must serve the physical needs in order to get to the spiritual needs. Until the physical needs are met, people will not be able to accept help for the spiritual needs.
Servant leaders share responsibility and authority with others to meet greater needs.
Servant leaders multiply their leadership by empowering others to lead, by equipping others to lead and be servant leaders as well.
We are all called to be servant leaders. Pastors, deacons, and every person in the church is called to be servant leaders- to serve all those around us. Jesus came to serve by dying in the cross for us. Jesus has instructed us, by example, to serve one another and share His message.
Our services are still being broadcast over the radio for those who are more comfortable listening from their vehicles in the parking lot. Recordings of the Worship Service, as well as Wednesday night Bible Study are still available on our Facebook page. Also, if you have not already seen Bro. Don’s blog, please check it out at https//cellarchatter.wordpress.com.
The month of February we will be collecting accessories/sunglasses, jewelry, hair clips, and ponytail holders for the Christmas Shoe Box campaign. The collection box is in the Family Life Center.
If you are looking for a church home, we would be honored to have you visit us. We are here to serve our community and would consider it a privilege to help in any way we can.
“Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:6-7
God bless you all and be the church!