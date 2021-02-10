Sunday, Jan. 31st, the music service included “Calvary Covers It All” and “At the Cross” from the congregation. Special music selections from the Mathis Family were, “Until You Know the Love of God” and “Had It Not Been”. Bro. Don’s message came from Galatians.
“Christ has redeemed us from the curse of the law, having become a curse for us (for it is written, ‘Cursed is everyone who hangs on a tree, that the blessing of Abraham might come upon the Gentiles in Christ Jesus) that we might receiver the promise of the Spirit through faith.” Galatians 3:13-14
A curse is the use of powerful words to invoke harm on somebody else. There are different kinds of curses. There are human or divine curses, oral or written curses, personal (one person) or collective (a group ). Some group curses are for an entire generation or for multiple generations. There are word curses or curse words and there are occultic curses. In scripture curses are always contrasted with blessings. If you act one way the curse will befall you, but if you act another way blessings will abound.
It is difficult to imagine that anyone would choose a curse over a blessing. However, we often choose the curses by our own actions. Sin in our hearts causes these choices. We choose a curse by not acting in a manner that would bring blessings.
In Galatians 3, we are told that Jesus has redeemed us. Because of our sinful hearts, we are cursed by the law. Redemption is a slave market term. Slaves would be bought and then released. Christ bought us out of the slavery of sin in order to release us from the power of that sin. Having become a curse for us, God piled the curses (our curses) on Jesus, all the curses of all mankind.
God knew if the curses were put on us, we would be doomed. So, He put them on Jesus so we could be set free. Jesus became the curse so that we did not have to be doomed.
Does this mean that no one will be doomed? Will no one have to answer for his/her sin? No, it does not mean that. That brings us back to or choices. If we choose to have faith in Jesus and acknowledge His sacrifice for us. Then we will be redeemed. If wee choose to reject what Jesus did for us, we will face the curse and be held accountable.
“But when the fullness of the time had come, God sent forth His Son, born of a woman, born under the law, to redeem those who were under the law, that we might receive the adoption as sons. And because you are sons, God has sent forth the Spirit of His Son into your hearts, crying out, ‘Abba, Father!’ Therefore you are no longer a slave but a son, and if a son, then an heir of God through Christ.” Galatians 4:4-7
Jesus was sent to redeem us, to release us from the curse and to bless us with adoption. Because we are adopted sons He put the Spirit of Jesus inside us. No longer a slave, but a son and heir of God through Christ.
Sunday School is meeting as follows: The adult men’s class is meeting in the Family Life Center, an adult women’s class is meeting in the sanctuary, and two children’s classes are meeting in the Fellowship hall. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. Worship service follows at 11 a.m. in the Family Life Center. Wednesday night Bible Study is in the Sanctuary at 7 p.m. We look forward to seeing everyone back soon. Masks and social distancing are still encouraged to keep everyone safe.
The Wednesday Night Children’s classes have been temporarily suspended.
Our services are still being broadcast over the radio for those who are more comfortable listening from their vehicles in the parking lot. Recordings of the Worship Service, as well as Wednesday night Bible Study are still available on our Facebook page. Also, if you have not already seen Bro. Don’s blog, please check it out at https//cellarchatter.wordpress.com.
If you are looking for a church home, we would be honored to have you visit us. We are here to serve our community and would consider it a privilege to help in any way we can.
“Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:6-7
God bless you all and be the church!