Our Feb 7th service began with a beautiful music service, praising the Lord. The congregation lifted their voices for “Nothing but the Blood” and “At Calvary”. The Mathis Family blessed us with “When We All Get to Heaven” and “There Was Jesus”. Bro. Don’s message came from Exodus 15 and Psalm 66; “Come and See the Wonder Works of God”.
In the song of Moses in Exodus 15, Moses is recounting the awesomeness and holiness of God. In his lyrics, you can tell that Moses struggles to find words to fully explain the wonders of God. The story is miraculous from the choosing of Moses to how God ultimately secured the freedom of the Israelites’ from the Egyptians. The plagues visited upon the Egyptians up until the final plague, the death of the firstborn, which got the Israelites released and the protection provided the blood on their doors that saved the firstborn of the Israelites.
“Who is like you, O LORD, among the gods? Who is the You, glorious in holiness, fearful in praises, doing wonders? You stretched out Your right hand; the earth swallowed them. You in Your mercy have led forth the people whom You have redeemed; You have guided them in Your strength to Your holy habitation.” Exodus 15:11-13
“The LORD shall reign forever and ever. For the horses of Pharaoh went with his chariots and his horsemen into the sea, and the LORD brought back the waters of the sea upon them. But the children of Israel went on dry land in the midst of the sea.” Exodus 15:18-19
“Make a joyful shout to God, all the earth! Sing out the honor of His name; Make His praise glorious. Say to God, ‘How awesome are Your works! Through the greatness of Your power Your enemies shall submit themselves to You. All the earth shall worship You and sing praises to You; They shall sing praises to Your name.’ Selah
‘Come and see the works of God; He is awesome in His doing toward the sons of men. He turned the sea into dry land; The went through the river on foot. There we will rejoice in Him. He rules by His power forever; His eyes observe the nations; do not let the rebellious exalt themselves.” Psalm 66:1-7
It is inconceivable the gloriousness and holiness of God. He is majestic and has worked many miracles. Today sometimes people will say to God, “If you are there, if you are listening, show my by doing . . . (whatever)” How presumptuous of us! Where do we get the authority to question God? God, who created us and everything. He had done these miracles and is capable of doing them again. It is for us to praise His Name and follow His commandments.
“Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:6-7
God bless you all and be the church!