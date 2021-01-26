Our song service on Jan. 17 began with a combination of “Thy Word” and “Only Believe” from the congregation. The Mathis family provided special music, “Almighty God” and “I’ll Never Be Too Old to Pray.” This was also “Sanctity of Human Life Sunday” and began the baby bottle fundraiser for My Choices. The fundraiser will run until Feb. 14 Baby bottles to collect change in are available in the Family Life Center. In celebration of human life, Bro. Don gave a stirring sermon titled, “The Silent Scream.”
There are different sources of the silent screams. The most obvious is the silent scream of the unborn, screams we cannot hear. But God does. There are the silent screams of the mothers of the unborn. They grieve the loss of their child, but often feel they cannot speak of it because they sought it. But God hears their screams. There are the silent screams of the children of the unborn. Those children will never cry, never exist because their parent was never born. We cannot hear them, but God does. And there will be the silent screams of the murderers of the unborn. “God will guard the feet of His saints, but the wicked shall be silent in darkness.” 1 Samuel 2:9
There are no accidents. God is in control of the opening and closing of a woman’s womb, as he demonstrated many times in the Bible. In reference to Hannah, “But to Hannah he (Elkanah) he would give a double portion, for he loved Hannah, although the LORD had closed her womb,” 1 Samuel 1:5. Hannah prayed and the LORD remembered her and she conceived a child, Samuel.
“Now Isaac pleaded with the LORD for his wife (Rebekah), because she was barren; and the LORD granted his plea, and Rebekah, his wife conceived,” Genesis 25:21.
“When the LORD saw that Leah was unloved, He opened her womb; but Rachel was barren,” Genesis 29:31.
“Then God remembered Rachel, and God listened to her and opened her womb,” Genesis 30:22.
Make no mistake, God is in control and He hears the “Silent Screams.”
