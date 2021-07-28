Oakland Baptist Church hosted VBS last week July 14-17. We enjoyed all the children who attended. There were several activities such as story time, crafts, games and music. During our Sunday morning worship service, the children demonstrated some of the things they learned. They recited their memory verse, “Let us keep looking to Jesus” Hebrews 12:2. They lead the congregation in the Pledges of Allegiance to the Bible, the Christian Flag, and the American Flag. They also sang the song,” Good God Almighty” . They had practiced this every night. Thanks to all those who worked so hard to make this year’s VBS such a success. And thank you to all the families who brought their children and allowed us to enjoy them this week.
Bro. Don’s message this week came from the book of Jeremiah 6. Jerimiah was known as the weeping prophet because he wept and grieved over the wickedness of the people and the impending judgement that would come. Jerimiah message was stern, and it was hard for the people to accept because it was the truth.
It is the same today. People do not want to hear about their sin. They want to do what they want and will not listen to the truth about the consequences of their ways. Jeremiah tried to warn them of the outcome, just as his words are recorded to warn us.
“Thus, says the LORD: ‘Stand in the ways and see, and ask for the old paths, where the good way is, and walk in it; The you will find rest for your souls. But they said, “We will not walk in it.” Also, I set watchmen over you, saying, “Listen to the sound of the trumpet!”, but they said, “We will not listen.” Therefore hear, you nations, and know, O congregation, what is among them. Here, O earth! Behold, I will certainly bring calamity on this people – – The fruit of their thoughts, because they have not heeded My words nor My law but rejected it.”. Jeremiah 6:16-19
Jeremiah delivered the message the LORD had given him:
1) Stand and see the ways
2) Ask for and walk in the ancient ways.
The nature of the problem was that from the lest to the greatest was given to covetness needs in their own ways. Jeremiah’s people tried to do things and meet their needs themselves, but their endeavors were empty.
Jeremiah tried to point them in the right direction, “Stand in the ways and see.” (verse 16) What are the ways? The ways of God. The things He does, how He operates, provides, protects and even how He punishes. But the people rejected God’s way.
Even today we struggle with covetness. We are ruled by the desires of our hearts. It is not something we like to admit – but it is the truth. Desire controls us. We are given to the things that bring pleasure, that make us feel good, things that are about us, selfishness. Our attention is drawn to what makes us feel good, satisfied. Everyone deals falsely. We are concerned more with our own needs. We are not dealing in truth. Man’s solutions offer no real healing, peace, or shame. Our lives are consumed by sickness, bad feelings, no peace in our hearts and no shame for the things that we do. We believe that we are more enlightened than the ancient people. What we really are is more tolerant of sin. God’s way, the ancient ways, offer true healing, complete peace, and shame which leads to confession and forgiveness. God’s way leads us to true rest.
In Matthew, Jesus tells His disciples, “Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take My yoke upon you and learn from Me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For My yoke is easy and My burden is light.” Matthew 11:28-30
Being yoked to Jesus, He carries the load and you are able to rest. Jesus offers everything we need if we will only take up His yoke. Man’s solutions will never give you what you need but will lead you further away from Jesus’ loving arms.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
In July, we are collecting clothes for the Christmas Shoeboxes.
Adult choir has resumed on Wednesday nights at 6 pm, We would love to see newcomers to grow our choir.
“Make a joyful shout to the LORD, all you lands! Serve the LORD with gladness: Come before His presence with singing.” Psalm 100:1
“Oh, sing to the LORD a new song! For He has done marvelous things. . .” Psalm 98:1
July 25 at 5:00 pm will be a church-wide Ice Cream Social (Homemade) and Gospel Singing
There will be a one-day Women’s Event at Bartlett Baptist August 21. Contact Paula DeVore for details if you are interested in going.
The Oakland Baptist Church Children and Youth Committee has reserved The Fellowship Christian Retreat at Crow’s Neck (at Bay Springs) for September 3rd -5th for a Children/Youth Camp for children K-12. The cost per person for the entire weekend will be $97.50. Notify Amanda Dollar if you would like to help or sponsor a child. They plan to divide campers up by age and have age appropriate lessons and activities. We would love to see this become an annual event for the area children. We also extend an invitation to other area churches to join us in this event. We welcome all area children and youth leaders to help lead lessons. Deadline for signing up is August 8th. More information will follow in the coming weeks.
Currently we are holding services in the Family Life Center at 11 a.m. on Sundays. The Ladies Sunday School Class is being held in the Sanctuary and Men’s Sunday School Class is in the has Family Life Center. The Children are meeting for Sunday School in the Fellowship Hall. Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Wednesday Night Bible Study for the Adults is being held in the Sanctuary and the Children are meeting in the Family Life Center at 7 p.m.
Our services are still being broadcast over the radio for those who are more comfortable listening from their vehicles in the parking lot. Recordings of the Worship Service, as well as Wednesday night Bible Study and Sunday School lessons are still available on our Facebook page. You can check Bro. Don’s blog at https://cellarchatter.wordpress.com.
If you are looking for a church home, we would be honored to have you visit us. We are here to serve our community and would consider it a privilege to help in any way we can.
There are still many who need prayer for grief or sickness. Let us lift them up every time we pray for comfort and for a return to good health. Our country and our elected officials also need to be covered in prayer to make good decisions that will be pleasing to God and will bring glory to God. We have lost long time members of our church family in recent months. Please also be in prayer for their families and for our church family as we grieve this loss.
Have a wonderful week and God bless you all!