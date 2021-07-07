Sunday, June 27 was a special day for our church, as it marked our 108 year of fellowship. We celebrated our homecoming with inspiring music, a stirring message from Bro. Robert Buse, and of course good food and fellowship after the service. It was a day of renewal for us as members who have not been able to join us are returning. It was especially exciting to see everyone again. It has been over a year since we have been able to fellowship in this way.
Special music for the celebration included songs by the congregation, “The Family of God” and “When the Roll is Called Up Yonder.” Bro. Terry Wilburn sang, “Midnight Cry,” Ray Reaves sang, “If You Knew Him,” the Mathis Family answered a request with “Send the Rain” and our Children\Youth Choir blessed all our hearts with “Nobody But Jesus” and “Chain Breaker.” Bro. Don introduced our guest speaker, Bro. Robert, who delivered our message from the book of Romans. Bro. Robert was accompanied by his lovely wife, Carol.
“What then shall we say to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us, who can be against us? He who did not spare His own Son, but delivered Him up for us all, how shall He not with Him also freely give us all things? Who shall bring a charge against God’s elect? It is God who justifies. Who is he who condemns? It is Christ who died, and furthermore is also risen, who is even at the right hand of God, who also makes intercession for us. Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, ‘For Your sake we are killed all day long; We are killed all day long; We are accounted as sheep for the slaughter.’ ‘Yet in all these things we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us. For I am persuaded that neither death nor life, nor angels nor principalities nor power, nor things present or things to come, nor height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord,” Romans 8:31-39.
Bro. Robert asked and encouraged us to ask of ourselves, “Who are we in Christ Jesus?”
“For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand that we should walk in them,” Ephesians 2:10.
We are His workmanship and His masterpiece. There is nothing good He will withhold from us if we ask. He has put people in our lives to demonstrate the sharing of God’s love. Even our children encourage us to be a good Christian example. When trouble comes, we can overcome our doubts and fears by remembering who we are in Christ. Remember His promises. He will be with us in all things. Adversity has come before and will continue to come. We have to remember that with Christ there is nothing we can’t do. In Christ we are overcomers. In Revelation 2 and 3, the churches are told those who overcome will be rewarded.
In Romans 8:31-35, Paul asks questions. What are we to say about these things? Paul is drawing a conclusion to the defense of the gospel which he began in Chapter 1.
“Moreover, whom He predestined, these He called; who He called, these He also justified; and whom He justified, these He also glorified,” Romans 8:30.
If God be for us, who can come against us? No one. God offered His Son for us all, No one can bring a charge against God’s elect. God is the one who justifies. No one can condemn. We are more than conquerors and overcomers through Christ. Nothing and no one can separate us from the love of God.
God has seen all of eternity as if it has already happened. He knows how the future will unfold. As parents, grandparents and community leaders to demonstrate the gospel of Christ for the generations that will follow.
ANNOUNCEMENTS
In June, we are collecting toys for the Christmas Shoeboxes.
The adult choir has resumed on Wednesday nights at 6 p.m.,
We are also planning to have VBS this year on July 14 – 16 at 6-8:30 p.m. and Saturday the 17{sup}th{/sup} from 10 a.m. – noon. Notify Stephanie Hill or Amanda Dollar if you would like to help in any way.
There will be a one-day Women’s Event at Bartlett Baptist Aug. 21. Contact Paula Devore for details if you are interested in going.
The Oakland Baptist Church Children and Youth Committee has reserved The Fellowship Christian Retreat at Crow’s Neck (at Bay Springs) for Sept. 3-5 for a Children/Youth Camp for children K-12. They plan to divide campers up by age and have age appropriate lessons and activities. We would love to see this become an annual event for the area children. We also extend an invitation to other area churches to join us in this event. We welcome all area children and youth leaders to help lead lessons. More information will follow in the coming weeks.
Currently, we are holding services in the Family Life Center at 11 a.m. on Sundays. The Ladies Sunday School Class is being held in the Sanctuary and Men’s Sunday School Class is in the has Family Life Center. The Children are meeting for Sunday School in the Fellowship Hall. Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Wednesday Night Bible Study for the Adults is being held in the Sanctuary and the Children are meeting in the Family Life Center at 7 p.m.
Our services are still being broadcast over the radio for those who are more comfortable listening from their vehicles in the parking lot. Recordings of the Worship Service, as well as Wednesday night Bible Study and Sunday School lessons, are still available on our Facebook page
If you are looking for a church home, we would be honored to have you visit us. We are here to serve our community and would consider it a privilege to help in any way we can.
There are still many who need prayer for grief or sickness. Let us lift them up every time we pray for comfort and for a return to good health. Our country and our elected officials also need to be covered in prayer to make good decisions that will be pleasing to God and will bring glory to God. We have lost long-time members of our church family in recent months. Please also be in prayer for their families and for our church family as we grieve this loss.
Have a wonderful week and God bless you all!