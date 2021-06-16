This year seems to be flying by. We are already into June. It is so hard to believe. Perhaps it is due to businesses reopening and people being able to have get-togethers. It seems we are getting back to some semblance of normal.
We had a wonderful music service this rainy June morning. “Bind Us Together” and “Because He Lives” were songs from the congregation. Special music from the children’s choir was “Old Church Choir” followed by “He Knows My Name” from the Mathis family.
Bro Don’s message this week came from the writings of John and was titled “The Meaning of Eternal Life.
“That which was from the beginning, which we have heard, which we have seen with our eyes, which we have looked upon, and our hands have handled, concerning the Word of life – the life was manifested, and we have seen, and bear witness, and declare to you that eternal life which was with the Father and was manifested to us – that which we have seen and heard we declare to you, that you also may have fellowship with us; and truly our fellowship is with the Father and with His Son Jesus Christ. And these things we write to you that your jot mat be full,” 1 John 1:1-4.
Eternal life is more than living forever. Eternal life is more that the rewards awaiting us in heaven. We think of eternal life as a length of time. Eternal life is a person. It was manifested to us, seen by us, with the Father, then with us. Eternal life is Jesus who was revealed to us, seen by us, and He was and is with us.
“Therefore, let that abide in you which you heard from the beginning. If what, you heard from the beginning abides in you, you also will abide in the Son and in the Father. And this is the promise that He has promised us eternal life,” 1 John 2:24-35.
Eternal life is a promise and He promises to give us a slice of His life. “And I give them eternal life, and they shall never perish; neither shall anyone snatch them our of My hand. My Father, who has given them to Me, is greater than all and no one is able to snatch them our of My Father’s hand. I and My Father are one,” John 10:28-29.
Eternal life is an indwelling. “Whoever hates his brother is a murderer, and you know that no murderer has eternal life abiding in him,” 1 John: 3:15.
Eternal life is living in Jesus. Eternal life exists because it abides in Jesus. Eternal life is known by those who have been given the Holy Spirit.
“No one has seen at any time. If we love one another, God abides in us, and His love has been perfected in us’ By this we know that we abide in Him, and He is in us, because He has given us of His Spirit,” 1 John 4:12-13.
Eternal life is knowledge.
“And this is the testimony: that God has given us eternal life, and this life is in His Son. He who has the Son has life; he who does not have the Son of God does not have life. These things I have written to you who believe in the name of the Son of God, that you may know that you have eternal life, and that you may continue to believe in the name of the Son of God,” 1 John 5:11-13.
John wrote these words so we could believe and know we have eternal life and that those who have eternal life could continue to believe in the name of the Son of God.
Announcements
In June we are collecting toys for the Christmas and as shoe boxes.
Adult choir practice has resumed on Wednesday nights at 6 pm,
We are also planning to have VBS this year July 14 – 16 at 6-8:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 17 from 10 a.m. – noon. Notify Stephanie Hill or Amanda Dollar if you would life to help in any way.
Homecoming will be June 27. There will be a dinner in the Family Life Center after morning worship. It will be a celebration welcoming everyone back home.
June 12 and 19 will be work days at the church to prepare for Homecoming.
Currently, we are holding services in the Family Life Center at 11 a.m. on Sundays. The Ladies Sunday School Class is being held in the Sanctuary and Men’s Sunday School Class is in the has Family Life Center. The Children are meeting for Sunday School in the Fellowship Hall. Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Wednesday Night Bible Study for the Adults is being held in the Sanctuary and the Children are meeting in the Family Life Center at 7 p.m.
Our services are still being broadcast over the radio for those who are more comfortable listening from their vehicles in the parking lot. Recordings of the Worship Service, as well as Wednesday night Bible Study and Sunday School lessons are still available on our Facebook page
If you are looking for a church home, we would be honored to have you visit us. We are here to serve our community and would consider it a privilege to help in any way we can.
There are still many who need prayer for grief or sickness. Let us lift them up every time we pray for comfort and for a return to good health. Our country and our elected officials also need to be covered in prayer to make good decisions that will be pleasing to God and will bring glory to God.
Have a wonderful week and God bless you all!