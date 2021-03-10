Although having technical difficulties, we still gathered together and heard the message from the Lord on the last Sunday of February. We enjoyed special music selections from the Mathis Family, “Just Be Held” and “Mansion Over the Hilltop”. Bro. Don’s message was taken from Isaiah 44.
“’Yet hear now, O Jacob My servant and Israel whom I have chosen. Thus, says the LORD who made you and formed you from the womb, who will help you: Fear not, O Jacob My servant: And you, Jershurun, whom I have chosen. For I will pour water on him who is thirsty, and floods on the dry ground; I will pour My Spirit on your descendants, and My blessing on your offspring; They will spring up among the grass like willows by the watercourses.’ One will say, ”I am the LORD’s; Another will call himself by the name Jacob; Another will write with his hand, the LORD’s :And name himself by the name of Israel.“ Thus, says the LORD, the King of Israel, and his Redeemer, the LORD of hosts.” “I am the First and I am the Last. Besides Me there is no God. And who can proclaim as I do? Then let him declare it and set it in order for Me. Since I appointed the ancient people. And the thing that are coming and shall come. Let them show these to them. Do not fear; nor be afraid; Have I not told you from that time, and declared it? You are My witnesses. Is there a God besides me? Indeed, there is no other Rock; I know not one.”’” Isaiah 44:1-8
In science, eyewitness testimony is the lowest from of evidence. In the legal system, eyewitness testimony is the highest form of evidence. This passage in verse 8 tells us we are God’s eyewitnesses. We are to give our testimony, what we have seen of God, what we know about God, the blessings we have received from God. But if we put other people or things before God, then we are useless. Anything we put before God is our idol. Verse 9 expresses the foolishness of idols.
“Those who make an image, all of them are useless, and their precious things shall not profit; they are their own witnesses; they neither see nor know, that they may be ashamed.” Isaiah 44:9
You will never be a witness for God if you have yielded your heart to idolatry – then you can only be a witness for yourself. These things which you are putting before God only lead you astray.
“’He feeds on ashes; a deceived heart has turned hi aside; and he cannot deliver his soul, nor any, ‘Is there not a lie in my right hand?’ Remember these, O Jacob, and Israel, for you are My servant; I have formed you; you are My servant; O Israel, you will not be forgotten by Me? I have blotted out, like a thick cloud, your transgressions, and like a cloud, your sins. Return to Me for I have redeemed you.”’ Isaiah 44:20-22
Remember who God is. He is the one who blotted out your sin, forgave your sin-debt. He redeemed you, bought you back out of your sin. Witnesses must see something. If you haven’t seen anything you cannot testify. God created us and chose us. He has shown us who He is. The ancients saw and declared it. We have watched it unfold just as told that it would. So, who is God? He is the LORD, King of Israel, the Redeemer, Host, the First and the Last. He is God. He is the Rock. There is no other and He does not want us to be afraid. There is nothing to fear in giving testimony. He will give you the words you need. What are you afraid of? People? Failure? Being laughed at or ridiculed? That you will say the wrong thing? If you are going to be God’s witness don’t be afraid. God has told you what you need to do – Just go do it! Be what you are, you are God’s witness. Go testify! Tell others there is no other God. Tell them what you have seen happen in your own life and the direct connection to God. You are an eyewitness to your own salvation through God’s mercy. You have a story to tell and it is the perfect story for leading more and more souls back to God.
“Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God; and the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:6-7
God bless you all and be the church!