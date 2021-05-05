Greetings from the Oakland Community! The weather is warmer, and it seems everything is blooming. It is a comforting sight after the long year we have had. At Oakland Baptist Church, we look forward to the renewal of not only our environment, but the renewal of our commitment to God and our community.
The selections in the song service on April 25 brought to my mind the needs across our community, state and country. “People Need the Lord” and “At the Cross” reminded us that we need Him and where to go to renew our spirits. The Mathis Family’s selections of “In His Time” and “Send the Light” reminded us to be patient and trust that God hears us and to reflect everyday the light of God to others. Bro. Don’s message began with a verse from John 15, then moved to Deuteronomy 8.
“By this My Father is glorified, that you bear much fruit; so, you will be My disciples,” John 15:8.
“Every commandment which I command you today you must be careful to observe, that you may live and multiply, and go in and possess the land of which the LORD swore to your fathers. And you shall remember that the LORD your God led you all the way these forty years in the wilderness, to humble you and test you, to know what was in your heart, whether you would keep His commandments or not. So He humbled you, allowed you to hunger, and fed you with manna which you did not know nor did your fathers know that man shall not live by bread alone; but man lives by every word that proceeds from the mouth of the LORD. Your garments did not wear out on you, nor did your foot swell these forty years. You should know in your heart that as a man chastens his son, so the LORD your God chastens you,’” Deuteronomy 8:1-5.
Disciple and discipline are very close in spelling; however, they do not share a root word. They are similar in nature. The definition of disciple is a follower; one who takes another as his teacher. Discipline means training that produces orderliness, obedience, and self-control. The purpose of discipline is to teach right from wrong.
God disciples us through the discipline of humbling and testing. He disciples us to do us good. We are arrogant. Arrogance leads to stubbornness and rebellion. When we think we know better than God what we should do; we are in dangerous territory and we open ourselves up for God’s discipline.
“who fed you in the wilderness with manna, which your fathers did not know, that He might humble you and that He might test you to do good in the end,” Deuteronomy 8:16.
The purpose of God’s discipline (humbling and testing) is always to do us good. We never see the end (the good) while being humbled and tested. We make it through with God’s help and guidance we can understand why it had to be that way. We need to learn to accept the discipline without being concerned about the end; just trust and know that God is doing good in our lives. Once we get to that understanding, we have become a disciple. A disciple who has been through the humbling and testing and still remains faithful to God is a true disciple.
“And you have forgotten the exhortation which speaks to you as to sons: ‘My son, do not despise the chastening of the LORD, (Job 5:17) Nor be discouraged when you are rebuked by Him; For whom the LORD loves He chastens, (Ps 94:12; 119:75; Prov.3:12) And scourges every son whom He receives.’
“If you endure chastening, God deals with you as with sons; for what son is there whom a father does not chasten? But if you are without chastening, of which all have become partakers, then you are illegitimate and not sons. Furthermore, we have had human fathers who corrected us, and we paid them respect. Shall we not much more readily be in subjection to the Father of spirits and live? For they indeed for a few days chastened us as seemed best to them, but He for our profit, that we may be partakers of His holiness. Now no chastening seems to be joyful for the present, but painful; nevertheless, afterward it yields the peaceable fruit of righteousness to those who have been trained by it,” Hebrews 12:5-11.
Our earthly fathers did their best to teach us right, chastening us to teach us. But they did not always know the outcome. God does. Knowing this, we should be even more accepting of God’s humbling and testing. God does this to make us “partakers of His holiness.” No chastening is enjoyable. It is painful. Discipline disciples and brings us to God’s righteousness. I can not think of a better place to be than in God’s righteousness.
Announcements
Christmas Shoe Box collections in April is for stuffed animals. In May we will be collecting personal hygiene items.
May 9 is Mother’s Day. We will collect an offering for the Baptist Children’s Village.
Currently, we are holding services in the Family Life Center at 11 a.m. on Sundays. The Ladies Sunday School Class is being held in the Sanctuary and Men’s Sunday School Class is in the Family Life Center. The Children are meeting for Sunday School in the Fellowship Hall. Sunday School is at 10 a.m. Wednesday Night Bible Study for the adults is being held in the Sanctuary and the children are meeting in the Family Life Center at 7 p.m.
Our services are still being broadcast over the radio for those who are more comfortable listening from their vehicles in the parking lot. Recordings of the Worship Service, as well as Wednesday night Bible Study and Sunday School lessons are still available on our Facebook page
If you are looking for a church home, we would be honored to have you visit us. We are here to serve our community and would consider it a privilege to help in any way we can.
There are still many who need prayer for grief or sickness. Let us lift them up every time we pray for comfort and for a return to good health. Our country and our elected officials also need to be covered in prayer to make good decisions that will be pleasing to God and will bring glory to God.
Have a wonderful week and God bless you all!