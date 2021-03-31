Our March 21 service began with a lovely song service, praising the name of the Lord. Bro. Terry Wilburn sang, “You Are the Christ.” The Mathis Family shared two wonderful songs, “Send the Rain” and “Without Him.” Bro. Don’s message this week came from Psalm 139.
“O LORD, You have searched me and known me. You know my sitting down and my rising up; You understand my thought afar off. You comprehend my path and my lying down and are acquainted with all my ways. For there is not a word on my tongue, but behold, O LORD, You know it altogether. You have hedged me behind and before and laid Your hand upon me. Such knowledge is too wonderful for me; It is high, I cannot attain it. Where can I go from Your Spirit? Or where can I flee from Your presence If I ascend into heaven, You are there; If I make my bed in hell, behold, You are there. If I take the wings of the morning, and dwell in the uttermost parts of the sea, Even there Your hand shall lead me, and Your right hand shall hold me. If I say, ‘Surely the darkness shall fall on me,’ even the night shall be light about me; indeed, the darkness shall not hide from You, But the night shines as the day; the darkness and the light are both alike to You. For You formed my inward parts; You covered me in my mother’s womb. I will praise You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made, marvelous are Your works, and that my soul knows very well. My frame was not hidden from You, when I was made in secret, and skillfully wrought in the lowest all were written, the days fashioned for me. When as yet there were none of them. How precious also are Your thought to me, O God! How great is the sum of them! If I should count them, they would be more in number than the sand; When I awake, I am still with You. Oh, that You would slay the wicked, O God! Depart from me, therefore, you bloodthirsty men. For they speak against You wickedly; You enemies take Your name in vain. Do I not hate them, O LORD, who hate You? And do I not loathe those who rise up against You? I hate them with perfect hatred; I count them my enemies. Search me O God, and know my heart; try me, and know my anxieties’ and see if there is any wicked way in me. And lead me in the way everlasting,” Psalm 139.
In this passage, David acknowledges God’s knowledge of him. God knows everything about us, always knows where we are, what we think, say and do. There is nowhere to hide from God. Today we are consumed by our “rights:” our freedom of speech, freedom of worship, our right to bear arms, to go where we want, when we want. Unfortunately, some of those things are being infringed upon. But are you willing today, as David was then, to surrender those rights to God? David was willing to have God search through his being to find any wickedness and lead him in the everlasting way.
Most people don’t want everything known to everyone. Are you willing to open up yourself to God? In Matthew 7, Jesus talks about the way to eternal life being tough and the way to condemnation being easy.
“Enter by the narrow gate; for wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction, and there are many who go in by it. Because narrow is the gate and difficult is the way which leads to life, and there are few who find it,” Matthew 7:13-14.
God knows all that you do, what you think, and where you go. David knew God knew him, and he asked that God shine a light on any wickedness so that David could repent and follow God in His way. When God shows us where we have taken the wide and easy path, we are to repent and turn back to God for His direction. It is not only what you turn away from, but what you turn to that matters.
I believe when we surrender everything to God, we are not losing rights. When we ask God to lead us and we listen carefully, He shows us how to use our abilities to demonstrate His love and His plan as it is written in His Holy Word, the Bible. We can become more effective in spreading God’s message. By living in God’s will, others can see the perfection of God’s plan and His truly amazing love for each of us.
Our services are still being broadcast over the radio for those who are more comfortable listening from their vehicles in the parking lot. Recordings of the worship service, as well as Wednesday night Bible study are still available on our Facebook page. Also, if you have not already seen Bro. Don’s blog, please check it out at https//cellarchatter.wordpress.com.
During the month of March, we are collecting crafts for the Christmas Shoeboxes.
If you are looking for a church home, we would be honored to have you visit us. We are here to serve our community and would consider it a privilege to help in any way we can.
There are still many who need prayer for grief or sickness. Let us lift them up every time we pray for comfort and for a return to good health. Our country and our elected officials also need to be covered in prayer to make good decisions that will be pleasing to God and will bring God’s blessings.
God bless you all and the church!